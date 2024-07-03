Summary

Happy Forgings Limited was incorporated as Happy Forgings Private Limited at Jalandhar, Punjab as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated July 2, 1979, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Thereafter, Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, and the name of Company was changed to Happy Forgings Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 1, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.Happy Forgings are an engineering led manufacturer of complex and safety critical, heavy forged and high precision machined components in India. The Company manufacture a wide range of forged and machined products such as crankshafts, front axle beams, steering knuckles, differential cases, transmission parts, planetary carriers, suspension brackets and valve bodies across industries for a diversified base of customers. It mainly cater to domestic and global OEMs manufacturing commercial vehicles in the automotive sector and manufacturers of farm equipment, off-highway vehicles and manufacturers of industrial equipment and machinery for oil and gas, power generation, railways and wind turbine industries into the non-automotive sector.The Company has emerged as a leading player in the domestic crankshaft manufacturing industry with the second largest production capacity for commercial vehicle and high horse-power industrial

