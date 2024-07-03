SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹1,059
Prev. Close₹1,014.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹146.69
Day's High₹1,059
Day's Low₹996.2
52 Week's High₹1,299.95
52 Week's Low₹813.2
Book Value₹185.53
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,508.1
P/E36.84
EPS27.49
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.84
17.9
17.9
8.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,593.65
970.4
769.71
636.21
Net Worth
1,612.49
988.3
787.61
645.16
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,358.24
1,196.53
860.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,358.24
1,196.53
860.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
13.35
5.75
6.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Satish Sekhri
Chairman & Managing Director
Paritosh Kumar Garg
Whole Time Director & CEO
Narinder Singh Juneja
Independent Director
VIKAS GIYA
Managing Director
ASHISH GARG
Whole-time Director
MEGHA GARG
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bindu Garg
Independent Director
Atul B Lall
Independent Director
Rajeswari Karthigeyan
Independent Director
Ravindra Pisharody
Reports by Happy Forgings Ltd
Summary
Happy Forgings Limited was incorporated as Happy Forgings Private Limited at Jalandhar, Punjab as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated July 2, 1979, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Thereafter, Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, and the name of Company was changed to Happy Forgings Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 1, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.Happy Forgings are an engineering led manufacturer of complex and safety critical, heavy forged and high precision machined components in India. The Company manufacture a wide range of forged and machined products such as crankshafts, front axle beams, steering knuckles, differential cases, transmission parts, planetary carriers, suspension brackets and valve bodies across industries for a diversified base of customers. It mainly cater to domestic and global OEMs manufacturing commercial vehicles in the automotive sector and manufacturers of farm equipment, off-highway vehicles and manufacturers of industrial equipment and machinery for oil and gas, power generation, railways and wind turbine industries into the non-automotive sector.The Company has emerged as a leading player in the domestic crankshaft manufacturing industry with the second largest production capacity for commercial vehicle and high horse-power industrial
Read More
The Happy Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1009.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Happy Forgings Ltd is ₹9508.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Happy Forgings Ltd is 36.84 and 5.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Happy Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Happy Forgings Ltd is ₹813.2 and ₹1299.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Happy Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -0.11%, 6 Month at -19.87%, 3 Month at -14.19% and 1 Month at -7.92%.
