Happy Forgings Ltd Share Price

1,009.3
(-0.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,059
  • Day's High1,059
  • 52 Wk High1,299.95
  • Prev. Close1,014.7
  • Day's Low996.2
  • 52 Wk Low 813.2
  • Turnover (lac)146.69
  • P/E36.84
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value185.53
  • EPS27.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,508.1
  • Div. Yield0.4
Happy Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

1,059

Prev. Close

1,014.7

Turnover(Lac.)

146.69

Day's High

1,059

Day's Low

996.2

52 Week's High

1,299.95

52 Week's Low

813.2

Book Value

185.53

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,508.1

P/E

36.84

EPS

27.49

Divi. Yield

0.4

Happy Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jun, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Happy Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Happy Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.60%

Non-Promoter- 19.42%

Institutions: 19.42%

Non-Institutions: 1.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Happy Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.84

17.9

17.9

8.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,593.65

970.4

769.71

636.21

Net Worth

1,612.49

988.3

787.61

645.16

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,358.24

1,196.53

860.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,358.24

1,196.53

860.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

13.35

5.75

6.06

Happy Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Happy Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Satish Sekhri

Chairman & Managing Director

Paritosh Kumar Garg

Whole Time Director & CEO

Narinder Singh Juneja

Independent Director

VIKAS GIYA

Managing Director

ASHISH GARG

Whole-time Director

MEGHA GARG

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bindu Garg

Independent Director

Atul B Lall

Independent Director

Rajeswari Karthigeyan

Independent Director

Ravindra Pisharody

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Happy Forgings Ltd

Summary

Happy Forgings Limited was incorporated as Happy Forgings Private Limited at Jalandhar, Punjab as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated July 2, 1979, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Thereafter, Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, and the name of Company was changed to Happy Forgings Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 1, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.Happy Forgings are an engineering led manufacturer of complex and safety critical, heavy forged and high precision machined components in India. The Company manufacture a wide range of forged and machined products such as crankshafts, front axle beams, steering knuckles, differential cases, transmission parts, planetary carriers, suspension brackets and valve bodies across industries for a diversified base of customers. It mainly cater to domestic and global OEMs manufacturing commercial vehicles in the automotive sector and manufacturers of farm equipment, off-highway vehicles and manufacturers of industrial equipment and machinery for oil and gas, power generation, railways and wind turbine industries into the non-automotive sector.The Company has emerged as a leading player in the domestic crankshaft manufacturing industry with the second largest production capacity for commercial vehicle and high horse-power industrial
Company FAQs

What is the Happy Forgings Ltd share price today?

The Happy Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1009.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Happy Forgings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Happy Forgings Ltd is ₹9508.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Happy Forgings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Happy Forgings Ltd is 36.84 and 5.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Happy Forgings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Happy Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Happy Forgings Ltd is ₹813.2 and ₹1299.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Happy Forgings Ltd?

Happy Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -0.11%, 6 Month at -19.87%, 3 Month at -14.19% and 1 Month at -7.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Happy Forgings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Happy Forgings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 78.60 %
Institutions - 19.42 %
Public - 1.98 %

