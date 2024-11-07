iifl-logo-icon 1
Happy Forgings Ltd Board Meeting

985.45
(-0.09%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Happy Forgings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board meeting held on January 6, 2025
Board Meeting7 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting held on 7th Nov 2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Happy Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Jun 20248 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
Happy Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results ( standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend Recommendation of Final dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 Outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Happy Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of unaudited standalone Financial results of the Company and the limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 and other items 1. Results of 3rd quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with limited review report 2. Statement of deviation/ variation 3. list of designated persons for determining materiality 4. Incorporation of WOS 1. Results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st Dec 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

