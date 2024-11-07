Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board meeting held on January 6, 2025

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board meeting held on 7th Nov 2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Happy Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 7th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jun 2024 8 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

Happy Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results ( standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend Recommendation of Final dividend for Financial Year 2023-24 Outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024