|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jul 2024
|8 Jun 2024
|The 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th day of July, 2024 at 11:30 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). 45th Annual General Meeting was held through video conferencing on 29th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) Submission of combined voting results and consolidated Scrutinizers Report for the 45th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
