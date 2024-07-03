iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganga Forging Ltd Share Price

7.25
(-5.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.37
  • Day's High7.8
  • 52 Wk High17.5
  • Prev. Close7.64
  • Day's Low7.25
  • 52 Wk Low 6.15
  • Turnover (lac)266.79
  • P/E127.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.18
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.73
  • Div. Yield0
Ganga Forging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

7.37

Prev. Close

7.64

Turnover(Lac.)

266.79

Day's High

7.8

Day's Low

7.25

52 Week's High

17.5

52 Week's Low

6.15

Book Value

2.18

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.73

P/E

127.33

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Ganga Forging Ltd Corporate Action

7 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Ganga Forging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ganga Forging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.10%

Non-Promoter- 59.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ganga Forging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.38

10.6

10.6

10.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.03

2.74

1.05

0.12

Net Worth

31.41

13.34

11.65

10.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

22.98

23.65

27.87

24.88

yoy growth (%)

-2.85

-15.12

12.02

32.92

Raw materials

-14.09

-16.91

-17.01

-15.81

As % of sales

61.31

71.5

61.03

63.55

Employee costs

-1.91

-2.26

-1.98

-1.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.17

-2.8

0.66

0.71

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.88

-0.73

-0.49

Tax paid

-0.06

0.68

-0.13

-0.25

Working capital

0.23

-3.67

4.73

1.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.85

-15.12

12.02

32.92

Op profit growth

-329.63

-132.3

18.64

24.7

EBIT growth

-163.02

-186.22

18.25

31.23

Net profit growth

-105.06

-505.9

12.47

29.48

Ganga Forging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ganga Forging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hiralal Mahidasbhai Tilva

Managing Director

Rakesh Chhaganlal Patel

Whole-time Director

Sheetal Sanjivkumar Chaniara

Whole-time Director

Parulben Rakeshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Ramesh Dhingani

Independent Director

Jasubhai Khimjibhai Patel

Independent Director

Sagarkumar Ramniklal Govani

Company Secretary

Drashti Vaghasiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganga Forging Ltd

Summary

Ganga Forging Limited was originally incorporated as Ganga Forgoing Private Limited at Ahmedabad, as a private limited company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 1988. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Ganga Forging Limited on October 30, 2017 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company was started by Mr. Hiralal Tilva and Late Mr. Chhaganlal Patel. Later on, Mr. Rakesh Chhaganlal Patel joined the board of the Company and under their guidance the company has expanded its sales and operations. The Company doesnt markets these products in own brand name. Further, The Company sells these product as a semi-finished product to the supplier who further grinds the product.The Company is manufacturer in forging industry and is engaged in manufacturing of closed die forged products catering to both automotive and non-automotive segment. Automotive segment include manufacturing of products catering to commercial vehicle, passenger car, three wheeler, two wheeler and tractor. Non-automotive segment include electric power transmission, dairy equipment manufacturing, agricultural, gear and gear box, crank shafts, connecting road, heavy engineering industrial, hubs and flanges.The Company also complies with Quality Assurance System like ISO and strives to deliver quality products to the customers. The Company is ISO 9001:2008 certified.
Company FAQs

What is the Ganga Forging Ltd share price today?

The Ganga Forging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Forging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganga Forging Ltd is ₹97.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganga Forging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganga Forging Ltd is 127.33 and 3.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganga Forging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganga Forging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganga Forging Ltd is ₹6.15 and ₹17.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganga Forging Ltd?

Ganga Forging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.59%, 3 Years at -28.73%, 1 Year at 17.54%, 6 Month at -2.18%, 3 Month at -0.78% and 1 Month at 7.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganga Forging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganga Forging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.89 %

