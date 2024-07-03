SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹7.37
Prev. Close₹7.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹266.79
Day's High₹7.8
Day's Low₹7.25
52 Week's High₹17.5
52 Week's Low₹6.15
Book Value₹2.18
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.73
P/E127.33
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.38
10.6
10.6
10.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.03
2.74
1.05
0.12
Net Worth
31.41
13.34
11.65
10.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.98
23.65
27.87
24.88
yoy growth (%)
-2.85
-15.12
12.02
32.92
Raw materials
-14.09
-16.91
-17.01
-15.81
As % of sales
61.31
71.5
61.03
63.55
Employee costs
-1.91
-2.26
-1.98
-1.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.17
-2.8
0.66
0.71
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.88
-0.73
-0.49
Tax paid
-0.06
0.68
-0.13
-0.25
Working capital
0.23
-3.67
4.73
1.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.85
-15.12
12.02
32.92
Op profit growth
-329.63
-132.3
18.64
24.7
EBIT growth
-163.02
-186.22
18.25
31.23
Net profit growth
-105.06
-505.9
12.47
29.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hiralal Mahidasbhai Tilva
Managing Director
Rakesh Chhaganlal Patel
Whole-time Director
Sheetal Sanjivkumar Chaniara
Whole-time Director
Parulben Rakeshbhai Patel
Independent Director
Ramesh Dhingani
Independent Director
Jasubhai Khimjibhai Patel
Independent Director
Sagarkumar Ramniklal Govani
Company Secretary
Drashti Vaghasiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganga Forging Ltd
Summary
Ganga Forging Limited was originally incorporated as Ganga Forgoing Private Limited at Ahmedabad, as a private limited company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 1988. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Ganga Forging Limited on October 30, 2017 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company was started by Mr. Hiralal Tilva and Late Mr. Chhaganlal Patel. Later on, Mr. Rakesh Chhaganlal Patel joined the board of the Company and under their guidance the company has expanded its sales and operations. The Company doesnt markets these products in own brand name. Further, The Company sells these product as a semi-finished product to the supplier who further grinds the product.The Company is manufacturer in forging industry and is engaged in manufacturing of closed die forged products catering to both automotive and non-automotive segment. Automotive segment include manufacturing of products catering to commercial vehicle, passenger car, three wheeler, two wheeler and tractor. Non-automotive segment include electric power transmission, dairy equipment manufacturing, agricultural, gear and gear box, crank shafts, connecting road, heavy engineering industrial, hubs and flanges.The Company also complies with Quality Assurance System like ISO and strives to deliver quality products to the customers. The Company is ISO 9001:2008 certified. Th
Read More
The Ganga Forging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganga Forging Ltd is ₹97.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganga Forging Ltd is 127.33 and 3.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganga Forging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganga Forging Ltd is ₹6.15 and ₹17.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ganga Forging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.59%, 3 Years at -28.73%, 1 Year at 17.54%, 6 Month at -2.18%, 3 Month at -0.78% and 1 Month at 7.30%.
