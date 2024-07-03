Summary

Ganga Forging Limited was originally incorporated as Ganga Forgoing Private Limited at Ahmedabad, as a private limited company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 1988. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Ganga Forging Limited on October 30, 2017 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company was started by Mr. Hiralal Tilva and Late Mr. Chhaganlal Patel. Later on, Mr. Rakesh Chhaganlal Patel joined the board of the Company and under their guidance the company has expanded its sales and operations. The Company doesnt markets these products in own brand name. Further, The Company sells these product as a semi-finished product to the supplier who further grinds the product.The Company is manufacturer in forging industry and is engaged in manufacturing of closed die forged products catering to both automotive and non-automotive segment. Automotive segment include manufacturing of products catering to commercial vehicle, passenger car, three wheeler, two wheeler and tractor. Non-automotive segment include electric power transmission, dairy equipment manufacturing, agricultural, gear and gear box, crank shafts, connecting road, heavy engineering industrial, hubs and flanges.The Company also complies with Quality Assurance System like ISO and strives to deliver quality products to the customers. The Company is ISO 9001:2008 certified. Th

Read More