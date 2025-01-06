iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganga Forging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.25
(-5.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganga Forging Ltd

Ganga Forging FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.17

-2.8

0.66

0.71

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.88

-0.73

-0.49

Tax paid

-0.06

0.68

-0.13

-0.25

Working capital

0.23

-3.67

4.73

1.35

Other operating items

Operating

-0.53

-6.66

4.51

1.31

Capital expenditure

0.18

0.25

6.5

3.64

Free cash flow

-0.35

-6.41

11.01

4.95

Equity raised

6.71

12.33

11.04

11.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.96

0.27

7.62

5.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.38

6.19

29.68

21.94

Ganga Forging : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganga Forging Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.