Ganga Forging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.17
-2.8
0.66
0.71
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.88
-0.73
-0.49
Tax paid
-0.06
0.68
-0.13
-0.25
Working capital
0.23
-3.67
4.73
1.35
Other operating items
Operating
-0.53
-6.66
4.51
1.31
Capital expenditure
0.18
0.25
6.5
3.64
Free cash flow
-0.35
-6.41
11.01
4.95
Equity raised
6.71
12.33
11.04
11.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.96
0.27
7.62
5.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.38
6.19
29.68
21.94
