Ganga Forging Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.38
10.6
10.6
10.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.03
2.74
1.05
0.12
Net Worth
31.41
13.34
11.65
10.72
Minority Interest
Debt
9.98
14.3
11.67
10.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.52
1.21
1.98
1.23
Total Liabilities
42.91
28.85
25.3
22.49
Fixed Assets
16.48
16.3
16.11
14.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.12
Networking Capital
25.58
12.36
9.18
7.62
Inventories
16.08
11.18
9.04
7.9
Inventory Days
125.46
Sundry Debtors
8.47
5.71
4.82
7.23
Debtor Days
114.82
Other Current Assets
4.42
1.36
1.05
1.08
Sundry Creditors
-1.93
-4.64
-4.11
-7.1
Creditor Days
112.76
Other Current Liabilities
-1.46
-1.25
-1.62
-1.49
Cash
0.86
0.18
0.01
0.19
Total Assets
42.92
28.84
25.3
22.48
