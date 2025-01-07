Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.98
23.65
27.87
24.88
yoy growth (%)
-2.85
-15.12
12.02
32.92
Raw materials
-14.09
-16.91
-17.01
-15.81
As % of sales
61.31
71.5
61.03
63.55
Employee costs
-1.91
-2.26
-1.98
-1.8
As % of sales
8.31
9.56
7.1
7.25
Other costs
-5.24
-5.23
-6.53
-5.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.8
22.12
23.44
21.25
Operating profit
1.73
-0.75
2.34
1.97
OPM
7.56
-3.2
8.4
7.93
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.88
-0.73
-0.49
Interest expense
-0.79
-1.26
-1.11
-0.78
Other income
0.1
0.1
0.17
0.02
Profit before tax
0.17
-2.8
0.66
0.71
Taxes
-0.06
0.68
-0.13
-0.25
Tax rate
-37.98
-24.5
-21.13
-35.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
-2.11
0.52
0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
-2.11
0.52
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-105.06
-505.9
12.47
29.48
NPM
0.46
-8.94
1.86
1.86
