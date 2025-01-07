iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganga Forging Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.88
(-5.10%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

22.98

23.65

27.87

24.88

yoy growth (%)

-2.85

-15.12

12.02

32.92

Raw materials

-14.09

-16.91

-17.01

-15.81

As % of sales

61.31

71.5

61.03

63.55

Employee costs

-1.91

-2.26

-1.98

-1.8

As % of sales

8.31

9.56

7.1

7.25

Other costs

-5.24

-5.23

-6.53

-5.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.8

22.12

23.44

21.25

Operating profit

1.73

-0.75

2.34

1.97

OPM

7.56

-3.2

8.4

7.93

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.88

-0.73

-0.49

Interest expense

-0.79

-1.26

-1.11

-0.78

Other income

0.1

0.1

0.17

0.02

Profit before tax

0.17

-2.8

0.66

0.71

Taxes

-0.06

0.68

-0.13

-0.25

Tax rate

-37.98

-24.5

-21.13

-35.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

-2.11

0.52

0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.1

-2.11

0.52

0.46

yoy growth (%)

-105.06

-505.9

12.47

29.48

NPM

0.46

-8.94

1.86

1.86

