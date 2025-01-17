Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,207.5
|38.38
|57,645.54
|361.16
|0.73
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,501.5
|30.24
|32,919.22
|217.21
|0.46
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
16,574.9
|0
|25,797.87
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
474.7
|30.95
|18,012.13
|123.61
|1.05
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
984.55
|55.52
|17,912.15
|182.8
|0.2
|952.32
|161.13
