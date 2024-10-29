iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Ganga Forging Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 03, 2024. Ganga Forging Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20245 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 11, 2024 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters has been postponed (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 01, 2024. Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 4215000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on March 01, 2024
Board Meeting1 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Ganga Forging Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)

