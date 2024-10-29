|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Ganga Forging Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 03, 2024. Ganga Forging Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|5 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 11, 2024 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters has been postponed (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 01, 2024. Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 4215000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on March 01, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Ganga Forging Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.