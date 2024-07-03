Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹128
Prev. Close₹129.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.87
Day's High₹133.8
Day's Low₹126.5
52 Week's High₹148
52 Week's Low₹55
Book Value₹58.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)145.89
P/E24.52
EPS5.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.76
9.78
9.78
9.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.45
42.33
37.5
33.09
Net Worth
61.21
52.11
47.28
42.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Sikka
Whole-time Director
Gopika Sikka
Non Executive Director
Avinash Joshi
Non Executive Director
Rahul Sharma
Independent Director
Manmohan Puri
Independent Director
Suraj singhal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAJAT KATHPALIA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd
Summary
Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd was originally incorporated in Jalandhar, Punjab as Sharp Garden Implements Private Limited, a private company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated June 10, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated October 09, 1995. Further, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2004 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P & Chandigarh to Company. Thereafter, Company was again, converted from a Public Company into a Private Company and consequently, the name was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Private Limited, dated February 27, 2014. Subsequently, Company was again converted from a Private Limited into a Public Limited, and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh on December 20, 2022.The Company is engaged into manufacturing of forging and graded casting machined components of tractors and other automobiles, and also into power chucks, lathe chucks, drill chucks, and other machine tools accessories. The Company supply to automobile industries in India a
Read More
The Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd is ₹145.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd is 24.52 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd is ₹55 and ₹148 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 84.85%, 6 Month at 14.34%, 3 Month at 7.09% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
