Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd Share Price

126.75
(-2.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open128
  • Day's High133.8
  • 52 Wk High148
  • Prev. Close129.95
  • Day's Low126.5
  • 52 Wk Low 55
  • Turnover (lac)8.87
  • P/E24.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.14
  • EPS5.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)145.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

128

Prev. Close

129.95

Turnover(Lac.)

8.87

Day's High

133.8

Day's Low

126.5

52 Week's High

148

52 Week's Low

55

Book Value

58.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

145.89

P/E

24.52

EPS

5.3

Divi. Yield

0

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd Corporate Action

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:01 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 26.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.76

9.78

9.78

9.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.45

42.33

37.5

33.09

Net Worth

61.21

52.11

47.28

42.87

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Sikka

Whole-time Director

Gopika Sikka

Non Executive Director

Avinash Joshi

Non Executive Director

Rahul Sharma

Independent Director

Manmohan Puri

Independent Director

Suraj singhal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAJAT KATHPALIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd

Summary

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd was originally incorporated in Jalandhar, Punjab as Sharp Garden Implements Private Limited, a private company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated June 10, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated October 09, 1995. Further, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2004 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P & Chandigarh to Company. Thereafter, Company was again, converted from a Public Company into a Private Company and consequently, the name was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Private Limited, dated February 27, 2014. Subsequently, Company was again converted from a Private Limited into a Public Limited, and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh on December 20, 2022.The Company is engaged into manufacturing of forging and graded casting machined components of tractors and other automobiles, and also into power chucks, lathe chucks, drill chucks, and other machine tools accessories. The Company supply to automobile industries in India a
Company FAQs

What is the Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd share price today?

The Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd is ₹145.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd is 24.52 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd is ₹55 and ₹148 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd?

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 84.85%, 6 Month at 14.34%, 3 Month at 7.09% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.01 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.97 %

