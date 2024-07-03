Summary

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd was originally incorporated in Jalandhar, Punjab as Sharp Garden Implements Private Limited, a private company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated June 10, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated October 09, 1995. Further, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2004 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P & Chandigarh to Company. Thereafter, Company was again, converted from a Public Company into a Private Company and consequently, the name was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Private Limited, dated February 27, 2014. Subsequently, Company was again converted from a Private Limited into a Public Limited, and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh on December 20, 2022.The Company is engaged into manufacturing of forging and graded casting machined components of tractors and other automobiles, and also into power chucks, lathe chucks, drill chucks, and other machine tools accessories. The Company supply to automobile industries in India a

