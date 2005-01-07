Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd Management Discussions

OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION

You should read the following discussion of our financial position and results of operations together with our Restated Financial Statements which have been included in this Prospectus. The following discussion and analysis of our financial position and results of operations is based on our Restated Financial Statements for the financial year March 31, 2023, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, for financial year ended March 31, 2021 including the related notes and reports, included in this Prospectus prepared in accordance with requirements of the Companies Act and restated in accordance with the SEBI Regulations, which differ in certain material respects from IFRS, U.S. GAAP and GAAP in other countries. Our Company has not attempted to explain those differences or quantify their impact on the financial data included in this Prospectus and it is urged that you consult your own advisors regarding such differences and their impact on our Companys financial information. Our Financial Statements, as restated have been derived from our audited financial statements for the respective period and years. Accordingly, the degree to which our Restated Financial Statements will provide meaningful information to a prospective investor in countries other than India is entirely dependent on the readers level of familiarity with Ind AS, Companies Act, SEBI Regulations and other relevant accounting practices in India. Our fiscal year ends on March 31 of each year, so all references to a particular fiscal year ("Fiscal Year") are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year. This discussion contains forward-looking statements and reflects our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors such as those described under "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" beginning on pages 23 and 13, respectively, and elsewhere in this Prospectus. In this chapter, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to "we", "us" or "our" refers to Sharp Chucks and

Machines Limited and, our Company. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information included herein are based on our "Restated Financial Statements" for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, for the Financial Year 2021 beginning on page no. 184 of this Prospectus.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

1. In-house manufacturing facilities and Machining Centre

2. Wide product range and customized product offering

3. Vast Experience of Promoters

4. Customer Diversification

5. Effective quality control checks

For further details, please refer chapter titled "Business Overview" beginning on page 131 of this Prospectus.

SIGNIFICANT FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the chapter titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 23 of this Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

Volatility in supply and pricing of products;

Our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy and expansion plans;

Our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

Substantial capital expenditure & working capital requirements;

Default or delay in payment from customers;

Changes in laws, rules & regulations and legal uncertainties;

Pricing pressures from the competitive business environment;

Economic and Demographic condition;

The occurrence of natural disasters or calamities;

Other factors beyond our control and

Our ability to manage risks that arise from these factors.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

For more details kindly refer to chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page 184 of this Prospectus.

DISCUSSION ON RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following table sets forth financial data from our restated financial statements of profit & loss for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total revenue for such periods:

( in Lakhs except share data)

Year ended 31- Year ended 31- Year ended 31- Year ended 31- Mar-2032 Mar-2022 Mar-2021 Mar-2020 Particulars in in in in %* %* %* %* lakhs lakhs lakhs lakhs (A) REVENUE Revenue from 17,644.97 98.40% 15,190.78 99.60% 13,545.94 99.73% 11,281.12 99.30% Operations Other Income 286.48 1.60% 61.45 0.40% 37.17 0.27% 80.09 0.70% Total Revenue 17,931.45 100.00% 15,252.23 100.00% 13,583.11 100.00% 11,361.21 100.00% (B) EXPENDITURE Direct Expenses 14,863.97 82.89% 12,133.12 79.55% 10,878.29 80.09% 8,620.73 75.88% Changes in (1,197.58) -6.68% (200.85) -1.32% (70.89) -0.52% 5.05 0.04% inventory Employee 1,306.17 7.28% 932.89 6.12% 660.35 4.86% 780.69 6.87% Benefits Cost

Year ended 31- Year ended 31- Year ended 31- Year ended 31- Mar-2032 Mar-2022 Mar-2021 Mar-2020 Particulars in in in in %* %* %* %* lakhs lakhs lakhs lakhs Finance Costs 853.45 4.76% 659.48 4.32% 648.34 4.77% 606.13 5.34% Depreciation and Amortization 568.63 3.17% 471.69 3.09% 397.04 2.92% 357.46 3.15% Expense Other Expenses 820.08 4.57% 615.20 4.03% 599.08 4.41% 581.90 5.12% Total Expenses 17,214.72 96.00% 14,611.53 95.80% 13,112.21 96.53% 10,951.96 96.40% Profit Before Exceptional and 716.73 4.00% 640.70 4.20% 470.90 3.47% 409.25 3.60% Extraordinary Items and Tax Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Profit Before 716.73 4.00% 640.70 4.20% 470.90 3.47% 409.25 3.60% Tax Tax Expense: (1) Current tax 123.95 0.69% 113.11 0.74% 85.00 0.63% 72.99 0.64% (2) Deferred tax 122.09 0.68% 80.26 0.53% 40.87 0.30% 15.07 0.13% (3) Short/(Excess) 0.03 0.00% 0.73 0.00% - 0.00% (0.05) 0.00% Provision of Tax of Earlier Years

Year ended 31- Year ended 31- Year ended 31- Year ended 31- Mar-2032 Mar-2022 Mar-2021 Mar-2020 Particulars in in in in %* %* %* %* lakhs lakhs lakhs lakhs (4) MAT Credit (35.84) -0.20% (6.02) -0.04% 14.07 0.10% 22.89 0.20% Utilised Total tax 210.23 1.17% 188.08 1.23% 139.94 1.03% 110.90 0.98% expense Profit/(Loss) for 506.50 2.82 452.62 2.97% 330.96 2.44% 298.35 2.63% the period

*(%) column represents percentage of total revenue.

Key Components of our Statement of Profit and Loss Based on our Restated Financial Statements Income

Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations represents sale of our products. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of power chucks, lathe chucks drill chucks and machine tools accessories. For further details, please refer to chapter "Business Overview" on page 131 of this Prospectus.

Other Income

Other income includes exports incentives, interest received, foreign exchange fluctuation, subsidy received and other income.

Expenditure

Our total expenditure primarily consists of Cost of Material Consumed, Increase/Decrease in Stock, Employee Benefit Expenses, Finance costs, Depreciation and Amortization and Other Expenses.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee benefit expenses comprises of salaries and wages, directors remuneration, PF & ESI contributions and provision for gratuity and staff welfare expenses.

Depreciation & Amortisation Cost

Depreciation expenses consist of depreciation on the tangible assets of our company i.e., depreciation on fixed assets.

Finance costs

Finance cost includes interest expenses on borrowings to banks and other finance costs.

Other Expenses

Other expenses includes brokerage & commission expenses, packing expenses, professional charges freight & handling charges, rent, rates & taxes, travelling expense, insurance charges, advertisement & sale promotion expenses, repair & maintenance, auditors remuneration, amortization of deferred revenue expenditure, loss on sale of assets, lease rental on machinery, charity & donation, postage & telephone expenses, printing & stationery, rebate & discount and other expenses.

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 Income: Total Revenue

Our total revenue increased by 2679.22 Lakhs to 17,931.45 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from 15,252.23 Lakhs for

Fiscal 2022. This was primarily attributable to increase in demands and development of new components.

Revenue from Operations

Our total revenue increased by 2,454.19 Lakhs to 17,644.97 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from 15190.78 Lakhs for

Fiscal 2022. This was primarily attributable to increase in demand.

Our export was decreased from 1092.74 Lakhs in Financial year 2022 to 739.98 Lakhs in Financial 2023.

Other Income

Our other income increased by 225.03 to 286.48 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from 61.45 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022. This was primarily attributable of 218 Lakhs in the form of Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana Scheme.

Expenditure

Cost of materials consumed

Our cost of material consumed was increased by 22.51 % to 14863.97 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from 12,133.12 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022. This was primarily attributable to meet the increase in demand and selling of new components. Employee Benefits Expenses

The employee benefits expense increased by 40.01% to 1306.17 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from 932.89 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022. This was primarily attributable to increase in their remunerations and staff welfare expenses.

Finance Cost

The finance costs increased marginally by 29.41% to 853.45 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from 659.48 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022.

Depreciation and amortization expense

Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 96.94 Lakhs to 568.63 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from

471.69 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022. This was primarily attributable to additions/purchases in property, plant and equipment.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses increased by 33.30 % to 820.08 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from 615.20 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022.

Tax expenses

Our tax expenses increased by 22.15 Lakhs to 210.23 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from 188.08 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022, this was primarily attributable to deferred tax charge.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

For the reasons discussed above, our profit after tax increased by 11.90% Lakhs to 506.50 Lakhs for Fiscal 2023 from 452.62 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022.

COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 Income: Total Revenue

Our total revenue increased by 1644.84 Lakhs to 15,190.78 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 13545.94 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021. This was primarily attributable to increase in demands and development of new components.

Revenue from Operations

Our total revenue increased by 1644.84 Lakhs to 15190.78 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 13545.94 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021. This was primarily attributable to increase in demand.

Our export was increased from 543.39 Lakhs in Financial year 2021 to 1092.74 Lakhs in Financial 2022. This was primarily attributable development of new components.

Other Income

Our other income increased by 65.32% to 61.45 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 37.17 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021. This was primarily attributable to export incentives and subsidy in the form of Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana Scheme.

Expenditure

Cost of materials consumed

Our cost of material consumed was increased by 11.54% to 12,133.12 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 10,878.29 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021. This was primarily attributable to meet the increase in demand and selling of new components. Employee Benefits Expenses

The employee benefits expense increased by 41.27% to 932.89 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 660.35 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021. This was primarily attributable to increase in employees and their remunerations.

Finance Cost

The finance costs increased marginally by 1.72% to 659.48 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 648.34 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021.

Depreciation and amortization expense

Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 74.65 Lakhs to 471.69 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 397.04 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021. This was primarily attributable to additions/purchases in property, plant and equipment.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses increased marginally by 2.69% to 615.20 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 599.08 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021.

Tax expenses

Our tax expenses increased by 48.14 Lakhs to 188.08 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 139.94 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021, this was primarily attributable to deferred tax charge.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

For the reasons discussed above, our profit after tax increased by 121.66 Lakhs to 452.62 Lakhs for Fiscal 2022 from 330.96 Lakhs for Fiscal 2021.

Information required as per Item 11 (II) (C) (iv) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations:

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

To our knowledge there have been no unusual or infrequent events or transactions that have taken place during the last three (3) years.

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in ‘Factors Affecting our Results of Operations and the uncertainties described in the chapter entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 23 of this Prospectus. To our knowledge, except as we have described in this Prospectus, there are no known factors which we expect to bring about significant economic changes.

3. Income and Sales on account of major product/main activities

Income and sales of our Company on account of main activities derives from sale of customized casting of tractor parts.

4. Whether the company has followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues

Our Company has not followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues.

5. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations.

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Chapter titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 23 of this Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

6. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increase in services

Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business.

7. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operated.

The Company is engaged in the automobile business and the same has been included in the Chapter titled "Industry Overview" beginning on page 120 of this Prospectus.

8. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segment.

Our Company has not announced any new services or business segment.

9. The extent to which business is seasonal.

Our Companys business is not seasonal.

10. Any significant dependence on a single or few customers.

Significant proportion of our revenues have historically been derived from a limited number of customers. The % of contribution of our Companys customers and suppliers vis a vis the revenue from operations and raw materials purchase respectively for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, financial year ended March 31, 2022 and financial year ended March 31, 2021 based on Restated Financial Statements are as follows:

Particulars Customers As on March 31, 2023 As on March 31, 2022 As on March 31, 2021 10001.69 9311.02 Top 5 customers 13018.42 ( in Lakhs) % to total sales 73.78% 65.58% 68.55% Particulars Supplier As on March 31, 2023 As on March 31, 2022 As on March 31, 2021 Top 10 supplier 7762 7531 49.27 ( in Lakhs) % to total 69.61 88.31 63.51 purchased

11. Competitive conditions.

Competitive conditions are as described under the Chapters titled "Industry Overview" and "Business Overview" beginning on pages 120 and 131, respectively of this Prospectus.

Material developments subsequent to March 31, 2023

Except as disclosed in this Prospectus, there are no significant developments or circumstances that have arisen since March 31, 2023, the date of the last financial statements included in this Prospectus: Further, except as disclosed in this Prospectus, there are no circumstances that have arisen since March 31, 2023, the date of the last financial statements included in this Prospectus, which materially and adversely affect or is likely to affect our operations or profitability, or the value of our assets or our ability to pay our material liabilities within the next twelve months.

DIVIDEND POLICY

The declaration and payment of dividends will be recommended by the Board of Directors and approved by the Shareholders, at their discretion, subject to the provisions of the Articles of Association and the Companies Act. The declaration of dividend, if any, will depend on several factors, including but not limited to the future expansion plans and capital requirements, profit earned during the financial year, capital requirements, and surpluses, contractual restrictions, liquidity, and applicable taxes including dividend distribution tax payable by our Company and any other factors considered by our Board of Directors. The Articles of Association also provides discretion to our Board to declare and pay interim dividends. In addition, our ability to pay dividends may be impacted by several factors, including restrictive covenants under the loan or financing arrangements our Company is currently availing of or may enter to finance our fund requirements for our business activities. For further details, please refer chapter titled "Financial Indebtedness" beginning on page 223 of this Prospectus. All dividend payments will be made in cash to the Shareholders of our Company. Our Company has not adopted any Dividend Distribution Policy as on the date of this Prospectus since the requirements under Regulation 43A of SEBI Listing Regulations are not applicable to the Company. However, depending upon the availability of distributable profits and fund flow, dividends maybe recommended by the Board of Directors and shall pay dividends in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association and other Applicable Laws. Our Company has not declared in the preceding three Fiscals until the date of this Prospectus.

FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS

Set forth below is a brief summary of all the borrowings of our Company together with a brief description of certain significant terms of the financing arrangements entered into with the banks/ financial institutions. As on March 31, 2023 our total outstanding borrowing were as follows:

( in Lakhs)

Nature of Borrowings Amount Secured borrowings (excluding current maturity from long term borrowing) 8214.29 Unsecured borrowings 819.91 Total 9034.20

The details of aggregate outstanding borrowing of our Company as on March 31, 2022 is set forth below;

Sr No. Nature of Borrowing Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2023 ( in Lakhs) I Fund Based Borrowing Term loan from Banks from Canara Bank 2629.26 Term loan from financial institution i.e., Mahindra 545.86 and Mahindra Financial Institution Cash Credit facility from Canara Bank 3319.30 Packing credit facility from Canara Bank 299.91 Kotak Mahindra Bank (PO Discounting and Bill 300.00 Discounting ) Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bill Discount) 1119.96 Total Fund Base 8214.29

A. Secured Borrowings

( in Lakhs)

Sr. Name of Charge Purpose Date of Amount Prime No Lenders ID of Credit Sanction Sanctione Rate of Repaymen Securitie . facility / d Interest t Schedule s Renewal Offered 1 Mahindr 10067979 Working January 225.00 12% p.a. 36 months A, B, C, a And 0 Capital 30, 2023 (floating) D, E, F, Mahindr Term G a Loan Financia l Services Limited 2 Mahindr 10059677 Machiner June 30, 108.62 6.5% p.a. 48 Months A, B, C a And 0 y Term 2022 (floating) without Mahindr Loan any a (MTL) moratoriu Financia m period l Services Limited 3 Canara 10056489 Term March 600.00 10.55 % p.a.as 72 months H* Bank 2 Loan 31, 2022 per the HO CIR 166/2020 4 Canara 10056490 Term March 688.00 10.55 % p.a.as 55 months H* Bank 0 Loan 31, 2022 per the HO CIR 166/2020 5 Canara 10056490 Term March 235.00 RLLR (6.90%) 29 months H* Bank 2 Loan 31, 2022 +0.60%=7.50 % p.a. Sr. Name of Charge Purpose Date of Amount Prime No Lenders ID of Credit Sanction Sanctione Rate of Repaymen Securitie . facility / d Interest t Schedule s Renewal Offered 6 Mahindr 10056410 Machiner March 304.84 6.50% p.a. 51 Months E, F a And 1 y Term 28, 2022 including 3 Mahindr Loan months a (MTL) moratoriu Financia m period l Services Limited 7 HDFC 10050736 Motor July 09, 7.46 11.50% p.a. 36 months I Bank 3 Vehicle 2021 Limited Loan 8 HDFC 10050551 Motor Novembe 12.00 11.50% p.a. 36 months J Bank 6 Vehicle r 12, 2021 Limited Loan 9 Canara 10049483 Term October 1000.00 RLLR (6.90%) 84 Months H* Bank 6 Loan 04, 2021 + 2.80% + including 0.80% 12 months i.e.,10.50% p.a. of moratoriu m period 10 HDFC 10047424 Motor July 09, 36.25 7.25% p.a. 60 months K Bank 1 Vehicle 2021 Limited Loan 11 HDFC 10038521 Motor October 8.00 9.51 % p.a. 47 months L Bank 2 Vehicle 14, 2020 Limited Loan 12 Canara 10037672 Term Septembe 620.00 7.50% p.a. 48 months H* Bank 0 Loan r 18, 2020 (RLLR+0.60% ), subject to maximum of 9.25% p.a. 13 Canara 10250588 Term June 29, 4450.00 RLLR (6.90%) 84 Months H, M* Bank Loan 2022 + 2.80% including i.e.,9.70% p.a. 12 months of moratoriu m period

*This includes collateral loan arrangement where credit is given also given against hypothecation of machinery purchased out of term loan from the Canara Bank and Axis Bank.

List of Properties/ Securities:

Sr. No. Particulars A Rotary Machines- Alex Model R20 & accessories B 375 Kw, 1&3Khz Dual Frequency Induction Billet Heater & Accessories C MEBAeco 260 A cutting machine & accessories D Friction Drop Hammer 1000kgs & accessories E VMC JV55 with accessories F CNC, LL20T L3 Lathe with accessories G VMC JVM 60 with accessories H i. Existing EMT of industrial property at A-23, Industrial development colony, bye pass, GT Road, near hotel Ranbit classic, Jalandhar, measuring 25 marlas, standing in the name of the company (Sale deed No. 9052 dated 07.01.2005); ii. Existing EMT of industrial property at A-20, Industrial development colony, bye pass, GT Road, near hotel Ranbit classic, Jalandhar, measuring 25 marlas, standing in the name of the Company; iii. Existing EMT of industrial property at A-11, Industrial development colony, bye pass, GT Road, near hotel Ranbit classic, Jalandhar, measuring 33.81 marlas, standing in the name of the company. (Sale deed no. 9086 dated 19.02.2010); Sr. No. Particulars iv. Existing EMT of industrial property at A-26, Industrial development colony, bye pass, GT Road, near hotel Ranbit classic, Jalandhar, vide sale deed no. 13698 dated 02.01.2013 measuring 18.35 marlas of 207 Sq Ft, standing in the name of the Company; v. Existing EMT of industrial property at A-17 and A-18, Industrial development colony, bye pass, GT Road, near hotel Ranbit classic, Jalandhar, vide sale deed no. 6016 dated 27.11.2002 measuring 67.63 marlas of 207 Sq Ft, standing in the name of the Company; vi. Existing EMT of industrial property at A-12, Industrial development colony, bye pass, GT Road, near hotel Ranbit classic, Jalandhar, vide sale deed no. 4432 dated 30.08.2013 and 5542 dated 26.07.1996 measuring 33.81 marla, standing in the name of Sh. Ajay Sikka vii. Existing EMT of property at Handbast No. 325, Khewat/Khatoni 59/83, 257/299 out of Khasra No. 9//2, 3,4,5/2,6, 7,8,9,12/1, 13/1, 14/1,15/1,/1,1,10,11/1 Baruea Jamabandi 2002-03, village Sura, Teh & Distt. Jalandhar, standing in the name of the Company; viii. Existing EMT of Plot No. A-10, Industrial development colony, Jalandhar, measuring 33.81 marla standing in the name of the Company; ix. Existing EMT of Plot No. A-13, Industrial development colony, Jalandhar, measuring 33.81 marla standing in the name of the Company; x. Existing EMT of Plot No. A-21, Industrial Development colony, Jalandhar, measuring 33.81 marla standing in the name of the Company; xi. Existing EMT of Plot A-22, Industrial development colony, bye pass, GT Road, near hotel Ranbir classic, Jalandhar vide sales deed no. 4431 dated 30.08.2013 measuring 33.816 Marla of 207 sq ft in the name of Company; xii. Existing EMT of property house No.148 Shakti Nagar Jalandhar standing in the name of Sh Ajay Sikka vide sale deed no 425 dated 20.04.1966 & court degree dated 17.09.2005 measuring 2280 sq Ft. xiii. EMT of land and building measuring 20 Kanal situated at Near Chak Hussain Lamba Pind Jalandhar standing in the name of the Company; xiv. EMT of Property House No.147 Shakti Nagar Jalandhar standing in the name of Smt. Gopika Sikka W/o Sh. Ajay Sikka vide sale deed no 7003 dated 02.11.2015 measuring 11 marla 3 sq.ft. I Hyundai Creta J Jeep Compass K Ford Endeavour L Ace Forklifter M Industrial property located at Kh.no.39//6,7,14,15 measuring 19140 sq. yards owned by the Company situated at Village Dhogri Tehsil, District Jalandhar.

Corporate Guarantee: Corporate Guarantee has been provided by our Promoter and Promoter Group as follows:

i. Ajay Sikka and Gopika Sikka has provided guarantee for the term loan availed from Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited.

ii. Ajay Sikka, Gopika Sikka and Suman Bala has provided guarantee for the term loan availed from Canara.

Covenants for the loans availed from Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (‘Mahindra Finance or ‘MMFSL): a. The Customer shall not, without the prior written permission from Mahindra Finance: i. Create charge on assets charged in favour of Mahindra Finance and/ or enter into any lease arrangement, ii. Give any Corporate Guarantee, except in the ordinary course of its business iii. Enter into any escrow arrangement and/ or securitisation of its receivables, iv. Assign, sell or transfer any of its brands/goodwill/ logos etc. b. The Customer shall reimburse all sums paid by Mahindra Finance for expenses incurred on retaining technical/ management consultants for the Customer, expenses incurred on carrying out technical, financial, legal inspection, expenses incurred for preservation of assets or any expenses of any nature whatsoever incurred exclusively in connection with the Customer within 30 days from the date of notice of demand from Mahindra Finance. Mahindra Finance reserves further right to charge 4% additional interest on the defaulted amounts from the expiry of 30 days from the date of notice of demand till the date of reimbursement. c. Prior approval of Mahindra Finance before availment of any future term loans. d. If the Customer fails to avail the initial disbursement of the loan within one month from the date of the sanction of the loan, the Mahindra Finance shall have the right to revoke the sanction of the loan. e. If the payment is made to the Customers account, the Customer shall, within one month of the date of disbursement, submit its Auditors Certificate to the effect that the Loan proceeds have been utilized for the purpose for which the same was sanctioned and have not been utilized directly or indirectly, for any speculative activities, specifically for trading on stock exchange/s. The Customer shall submit the Auditors Certificate, within 15 days, for the loan utilization if requested by Mahindra Finance. f. The company shall submit: i. Quarterly Bank statements of Working capital limits to be submitted by every 5th of next month for the preceding quarter, failing which penalty charge of 15,000/- p.a. will be levied for the non-compliance. Bank statement of WC limit account shall be documented and reviewed on quarterly basis. ii. Copy of monthly stock statements to be submitted by every 15thof next month for the preceding month duly acknowledged by Companys WC banker, which shall be recorded on monthly basis as per guidelines by WC banker, failing which penalty charge of 15,000/- p.a. will be levied for the non-compliance. Stock statements shall be documented and reviewed on monthly basis. Mahindra Finance reserves further right to charge 4% additional interest on failing to submit above statements within 30 days. g. The Customer shall pay all legal expenses and charges in connection with and arising out of this loan transaction and/ or its recovery. h. Mahindra Finance has a right to appropriate payments towards its dues as it deems fit and generally the appropriation shall be made in the sequence of the charges payable, penal interest, simple interest and instalment of the loan. i. The Customer shall submit monthly progress report on the physical and financial progress of the project, as also on its other existing/ future activities. j. Any scheme for expansion/ diversification or new project involving long term financial commitments shall be finalised by the Customer only after prior written approval of Mahindra Finance. k. In case of any default in the payment of statutory dues by the Customer, the same shall be reported to Mahindra Finance within 15 days of such a default with reasons thereof and corrective measures/ steps taken/ proposed. l. Mahindra finance shall have the right to carry out periodically or at any time of its choice, technical and financial inspection of the factory both during the construction period and thereafter during the currency of the loan and also inspection of books of accounts, documents, records, registers, properties and assets of the Customer by the authorised representative/s without any restriction. The cost of such inspection shall be borne and paid for by the Customer. m. During the currency of the loan, the Customer shall not declare or pay any dividend on its share capital (both equity and preference) unless it has paid to Mahindra Finance instalment of interest and the principal amount of the loan and all expenses charges, etc. due and payable. n. Mahindra Finance further reserves its right to stipulate any other conditions, as it may deem fit, at the documentation stage or before the disbursement of the financial assistance. o. Mahindra Finance shall have full recourse on the company in case of defaults. p. Mahindra Finance shall have a right to adjust its dues out of bill discounting disbursement towards payment of its dues, including that for present and future loans; and the company shall unconditionally and irrevocably agree to adjust such dues q. The customer will continue to have the right to make deductions from the suppliers payments in case there are any quality/ material issues with the supplier, provided such deduction, if any, shall be intimated to the Mahindra Finance. Mahindra Finance shall have a right to adjust such shortfalls in payments from future billing. r. Mahindra Finance has a right to decide time and amount to adjust overdues if any from the security deposits created against this facility. Any decrease in the security deposit due adjustment shall be replenished from the future disbursement towards bill discounting. s. The Company shall reimburse all sums paid by Mahindra Finance for expenses incurred on retaining technical/ management consultants for the Company, expenses incurred on carrying out technical, financial, legal inspection, expenses incurred for preservation of assets or any expenses of any nature whatsoever incurred exclusively in connection with the Company within 30 days from the date of notice of demand from Mahindra Finance. Mahindra Finance reserves further right to charge 4% additional interest on the defaulted amounts from the expiry of 30 days from the date of notice of demand till the date of reimbursement. t. The Company shall pay all legal expenses and charges in connection with and arising out of this loan transaction and/ or its recovery.

Covenants for the loans availed from Canara Bank: a. An undertaking has to be obtained from the borrower with regard to end use of fund and that the amount will be used for I the business purpose for which original limit was sanctioned. b. All terms and conditions as per GECL scheme guidelines of the bank to be complied with. c. There should not be any diversion of funds from their account for the purpose other than for which it is approved. d. No Corporate Guarantee/personal Guarantee/third party guarantee/extension of previously furnished guarantee/fresh guarantee to be obtained for fresh GECL accounts. e. The credit under GECL will rank second charge with the existing credit facilities in terms of cash flows (including repayments) and securities, with charge on the assets financed under the GECL scheme. f. In cases where personal Guarantee from mortgagor is available for existing loan, there also, no guarantee is to be obtained from the mortgagor of the Immovable property for GECL accounts, whereas second charge on the security available has to be created.

B. Unsecured Borrowings

Below are the details of unsecured borrowings availed by our Company as on March 31, 2023.