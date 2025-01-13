Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.76
9.78
9.78
9.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.45
42.33
37.5
33.09
Net Worth
61.21
52.11
47.28
42.87
Minority Interest
Debt
83.86
87.17
102.69
63.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7
6.1
4.94
4.12
Total Liabilities
152.07
145.38
154.91
110.04
Fixed Assets
79.71
76.86
63.53
54.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.22
0.2
Networking Capital
70.49
67.18
65.11
54.44
Inventories
76.08
64.65
50.91
51.94
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
32.64
29.1
33.59
21.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.09
7.33
9.83
5.29
Sundry Creditors
-32.16
-23.01
-23.13
-17.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.16
-10.89
-6.09
-6.2
Cash
1.87
1.36
26.06
0.89
Total Assets
152.07
145.4
154.92
110.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.