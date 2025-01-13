iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd Balance Sheet

109
(-1.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:59:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.76

9.78

9.78

9.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.45

42.33

37.5

33.09

Net Worth

61.21

52.11

47.28

42.87

Minority Interest

Debt

83.86

87.17

102.69

63.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7

6.1

4.94

4.12

Total Liabilities

152.07

145.38

154.91

110.04

Fixed Assets

79.71

76.86

63.53

54.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.22

0.2

Networking Capital

70.49

67.18

65.11

54.44

Inventories

76.08

64.65

50.91

51.94

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

32.64

29.1

33.59

21.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.09

7.33

9.83

5.29

Sundry Creditors

-32.16

-23.01

-23.13

-17.93

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-13.16

-10.89

-6.09

-6.2

Cash

1.87

1.36

26.06

0.89

Total Assets

152.07

145.4

154.92

110.06

