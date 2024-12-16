iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Dec 20249 Jan 2025
Approved the Date and Time and Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on Thursday, January 09, 2025, to seek necessary approval of the Shareholders to Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 09, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:16/12/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 09, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09.01.2025)
EGM11 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 09, 2025
EGM24 Apr 202418 May 2024
Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 24, 2024. Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024 in continuation of earlier Board Meeting dated 24.04.2024 with some rectification in relation to the original meeting dated 24.04.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange about Voting results of the Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
EGM5 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 29, 2024 Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 29, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/03/2024)

