|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Dec 2024
|9 Jan 2025
|Approved the Date and Time and Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on Thursday, January 09, 2025, to seek necessary approval of the Shareholders to Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 09, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:16/12/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 09, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09.01.2025)
|EGM
|11 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 09, 2025
|EGM
|24 Apr 2024
|18 May 2024
|Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 24, 2024. Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024 in continuation of earlier Board Meeting dated 24.04.2024 with some rectification in relation to the original meeting dated 24.04.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange about Voting results of the Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|EGM
|5 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 29, 2024 Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 29, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.