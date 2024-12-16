Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 24, 2024. Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024 in continuation of earlier Board Meeting dated 24.04.2024 with some rectification in relation to the original meeting dated 24.04.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange about Voting results of the Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)