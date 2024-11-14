|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024 in continuation of earlier Board Meeting dated 24.04.2024 with some rectification in relation to the original meeting dated 24.04.2024
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|To consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/04/2024)
