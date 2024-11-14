Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024 in continuation of earlier Board Meeting dated 24.04.2024 with some rectification in relation to the original meeting dated 24.04.2024

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024