The Board has considered and decided to call Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday 30th September,2024 at 03.00 pm, through electronic mode for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)