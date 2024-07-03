Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd Summary

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd was originally incorporated in Jalandhar, Punjab as Sharp Garden Implements Private Limited, a private company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated June 10, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name dated October 09, 1995. Further, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2004 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P & Chandigarh to Company. Thereafter, Company was again, converted from a Public Company into a Private Company and consequently, the name was changed to Sharp Chucks And Machines Private Limited, dated February 27, 2014. Subsequently, Company was again converted from a Private Limited into a Public Limited, and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited, through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh on December 20, 2022.The Company is engaged into manufacturing of forging and graded casting machined components of tractors and other automobiles, and also into power chucks, lathe chucks, drill chucks, and other machine tools accessories. The Company supply to automobile industries in India and OEMs industries, since their manufactured products have diverse applications for tractor, automobiles, material handling & earth moving equipment, valves & pumps, sugar plants, steel mills, cement plants, railways, defense, machine tools, DIY industry, etc. At present, the Company manufacture these products from carbon steel, alloy steel and stainless-steel pipes, coils, plates, structures and forgings conforming to international standards. It operate 2 manufacturing units in Jalandhar consisting of 3 foundries having installed capacity of 30000 MTPA and Machining facilities consisting of VMC, CNC and other machineries having installed capacity of 14400 MTPA and one forging unit consisting of hammers, billiard heaters etc having installed capacity of 3600 MTPA. The Company started manufacturing operations in year 1994 with their first plant set up in Jalandhar. It started business activities with manufacturing of drill chucks and lathe chucks and have since branched out to manufacturing of customized casting which has enabled to diversify product portfolio into the business of forging i.,e DIY tools. The Company got amalgamated with Sharp Forgings Limited through Scheme of Merger during April 2004.The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of issuing upto 30,00,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue and an Offer for sale upto 19,28,516 Equity Shares.