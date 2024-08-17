iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Share Price

16.4
(-4.93%)
Apr 30, 2021|03:50:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

16.4

Prev. Close

17.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1.64

Day's High

16.4

Day's Low

16.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.42

P/E

1.53

EPS

10.75

Divi. Yield

0

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.05%

Non-Promoter- 38.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

90.05

90.05

14.89

14.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.62

-27.1

-66.45

-42

Net Worth

79.43

62.95

-51.56

-27.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

59.56

54.71

55.41

68.35

yoy growth (%)

8.86

-1.26

-18.92

-21.55

Raw materials

-29.06

-29.87

-30.24

-29.33

As % of sales

48.8

54.61

54.57

42.91

Employee costs

-6.45

-6.66

-6.4

-6.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-5.16

-23.1

-22.51

-9.93

Depreciation

-8.51

-8.83

-8.97

-8.42

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.05

Working capital

22.42

-28.96

-14.89

-6.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.86

-1.26

-18.92

-21.55

Op profit growth

223.13

-45.08

-78.61

-14.33

EBIT growth

-56.93

4.96

-194.86

-21.17

Net profit growth

-77.65

2.59

125.46

25.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

59.81

63.69

60.14

62.32

71.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0.9

4.3

0

Net Sales

59.81

63.69

59.24

58.02

71.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.63

Other Income

0.64

0.26

1.02

0.25

0.93

View Annually Results

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayantilal B Sanghvi

Whole Time Director & COO

Naresh B Sanghvi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vikram B Sanghvi

Independent Director

Baba Pai

Independent Director

Ram Swaroop Kaushal

Independent Director

Aruna Khasgiwala

Independent Director

Ruchit Bhatanagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd

Summary

Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd, an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Indian company is a manufacturer and exporter of forging products for the non-automotive sector. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Stainless Steel Forged and Machined Subtends, Forged Flanges, Forged Fittings and CNC Machined Forged Parts & Automobile Components in India.The company has their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara, Gujarat, which has an installed capacity of 3600 MTPA for manufacturing of forged flanges and precision machined components (with single piece forging up to 4 MT) in the area of open and closed die forgings.The company manufactures forged flanges, forgings and machined components for various industries like oil & gas, fertilizers, power, desalination & water treatment, ship building, defence, fabrication of process equipments, instrumentation etc. They also export their products to USA, Australia, Canada, France, Germany Israel, Indonesia etc.The companys products has been inspected and accepted by third party inspection agencies like Lloyds (LRIS), BVIS, SGS, TOYO, PDIL, DNV, ABS, TICB, UHDE India, DAE, NPCIL, etc. Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Sanghvi Forging and Engineering Pvt Ltd. In April 8, 1992, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Sanghvi Forging and Engineering Ltd. In the year 1992, the company set up a factory at Vadod
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.