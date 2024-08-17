Summary

Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd, an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Indian company is a manufacturer and exporter of forging products for the non-automotive sector. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Stainless Steel Forged and Machined Subtends, Forged Flanges, Forged Fittings and CNC Machined Forged Parts & Automobile Components in India.The company has their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara, Gujarat, which has an installed capacity of 3600 MTPA for manufacturing of forged flanges and precision machined components (with single piece forging up to 4 MT) in the area of open and closed die forgings.The company manufactures forged flanges, forgings and machined components for various industries like oil & gas, fertilizers, power, desalination & water treatment, ship building, defence, fabrication of process equipments, instrumentation etc. They also export their products to USA, Australia, Canada, France, Germany Israel, Indonesia etc.The companys products has been inspected and accepted by third party inspection agencies like Lloyds (LRIS), BVIS, SGS, TOYO, PDIL, DNV, ABS, TICB, UHDE India, DAE, NPCIL, etc. Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Sanghvi Forging and Engineering Pvt Ltd. In April 8, 1992, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Sanghvi Forging and Engineering Ltd. In the year 1992, the company set up a factory at Vadod

