SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹16.4
Prev. Close₹17.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.64
Day's High₹16.4
Day's Low₹16.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.42
P/E1.53
EPS10.75
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
90.05
90.05
14.89
14.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.62
-27.1
-66.45
-42
Net Worth
79.43
62.95
-51.56
-27.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
59.56
54.71
55.41
68.35
yoy growth (%)
8.86
-1.26
-18.92
-21.55
Raw materials
-29.06
-29.87
-30.24
-29.33
As % of sales
48.8
54.61
54.57
42.91
Employee costs
-6.45
-6.66
-6.4
-6.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-5.16
-23.1
-22.51
-9.93
Depreciation
-8.51
-8.83
-8.97
-8.42
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.05
Working capital
22.42
-28.96
-14.89
-6.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.86
-1.26
-18.92
-21.55
Op profit growth
223.13
-45.08
-78.61
-14.33
EBIT growth
-56.93
4.96
-194.86
-21.17
Net profit growth
-77.65
2.59
125.46
25.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
59.81
63.69
60.14
62.32
71.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0.9
4.3
0
Net Sales
59.81
63.69
59.24
58.02
71.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.63
Other Income
0.64
0.26
1.02
0.25
0.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayantilal B Sanghvi
Whole Time Director & COO
Naresh B Sanghvi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vikram B Sanghvi
Independent Director
Baba Pai
Independent Director
Ram Swaroop Kaushal
Independent Director
Aruna Khasgiwala
Independent Director
Ruchit Bhatanagar
Summary
Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd, an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Indian company is a manufacturer and exporter of forging products for the non-automotive sector. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Stainless Steel Forged and Machined Subtends, Forged Flanges, Forged Fittings and CNC Machined Forged Parts & Automobile Components in India.The company has their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara, Gujarat, which has an installed capacity of 3600 MTPA for manufacturing of forged flanges and precision machined components (with single piece forging up to 4 MT) in the area of open and closed die forgings.The company manufactures forged flanges, forgings and machined components for various industries like oil & gas, fertilizers, power, desalination & water treatment, ship building, defence, fabrication of process equipments, instrumentation etc. They also export their products to USA, Australia, Canada, France, Germany Israel, Indonesia etc.The companys products has been inspected and accepted by third party inspection agencies like Lloyds (LRIS), BVIS, SGS, TOYO, PDIL, DNV, ABS, TICB, UHDE India, DAE, NPCIL, etc. Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Sanghvi Forging and Engineering Pvt Ltd. In April 8, 1992, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Sanghvi Forging and Engineering Ltd. In the year 1992, the company set up a factory at Vadod
