BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.4
(-4.93%)
Apr 30, 2021|03:50:52 PM

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-5.16

-23.1

-22.51

-9.93

Depreciation

-8.51

-8.83

-8.97

-8.42

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.05

Working capital

22.42

-28.96

-14.89

-6.31

Other operating items

Operating

8.74

-60.89

-46.38

-24.71

Capital expenditure

1.69

0.89

-28.67

14.07

Free cash flow

10.44

-60

-75.05

-10.64

Equity raised

-53.49

13.03

58.2

76.8

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

132.41

83.76

20.96

8.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

89.35

36.78

4.11

74.81

