BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-5.16
-23.1
-22.51
-9.93
Depreciation
-8.51
-8.83
-8.97
-8.42
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.05
Working capital
22.42
-28.96
-14.89
-6.31
Other operating items
Operating
8.74
-60.89
-46.38
-24.71
Capital expenditure
1.69
0.89
-28.67
14.07
Free cash flow
10.44
-60
-75.05
-10.64
Equity raised
-53.49
13.03
58.2
76.8
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
132.41
83.76
20.96
8.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
89.35
36.78
4.11
74.81
