BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
40.14
51
45.92
54.26
60.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.14
51
45.92
54.26
60.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.71
0.83
Other Income
0.14
0.15
0.13
0.82
0.38
Total Income
40.29
51.16
46.06
55.78
61.67
Total Expenditure
41.1
40.67
44.32
45.27
50.5
PBIDT
-0.82
10.49
1.74
10.51
11.17
Interest
0.6
2.03
0.9
12.51
11.55
PBDT
-1.42
8.46
0.84
-2
-0.38
Depreciation
6.36
6.41
6.48
6.26
5.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.78
2.05
-5.65
-8.26
-6.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.78
2.05
-5.65
-8.26
-6.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.78
2.05
-5.65
-8.26
-6.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.22
1.38
-3.8
-5.94
-4.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.89
14.89
14.89
13.89
13.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
48,08,541
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
34.61
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
53,78,487
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
59.21
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
37.72
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
37,05,239
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
40.79
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
26.67
PBIDTM(%)
-2.04
20.56
3.78
19.36
18.47
PBDTM(%)
-3.53
16.58
1.82
-3.68
-0.62
PATM(%)
-19.38
4.01
-12.3
-15.22
-10.4
