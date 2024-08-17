iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.4
(-4.93%)
Apr 30, 2021|03:50:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

40.14

51

45.92

54.26

60.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.14

51

45.92

54.26

60.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.71

0.83

Other Income

0.14

0.15

0.13

0.82

0.38

Total Income

40.29

51.16

46.06

55.78

61.67

Total Expenditure

41.1

40.67

44.32

45.27

50.5

PBIDT

-0.82

10.49

1.74

10.51

11.17

Interest

0.6

2.03

0.9

12.51

11.55

PBDT

-1.42

8.46

0.84

-2

-0.38

Depreciation

6.36

6.41

6.48

6.26

5.91

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.78

2.05

-5.65

-8.26

-6.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.78

2.05

-5.65

-8.26

-6.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.78

2.05

-5.65

-8.26

-6.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.22

1.38

-3.8

-5.94

-4.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.89

14.89

14.89

13.89

13.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

48,08,541

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

34.61

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

53,78,487

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

59.21

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

37.72

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

37,05,239

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

40.79

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

26.67

PBIDTM(%)

-2.04

20.56

3.78

19.36

18.47

PBDTM(%)

-3.53

16.58

1.82

-3.68

-0.62

PATM(%)

-19.38

4.01

-12.3

-15.22

-10.4

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.