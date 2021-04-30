Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
59.56
54.71
55.41
68.35
yoy growth (%)
8.86
-1.26
-18.92
-21.55
Raw materials
-29.06
-29.87
-30.24
-29.33
As % of sales
48.8
54.61
54.57
42.91
Employee costs
-6.45
-6.66
-6.4
-6.38
As % of sales
10.84
12.17
11.54
9.34
Other costs
-18.82
-16.56
-15.83
-18.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.61
30.27
28.58
27.67
Operating profit
5.2
1.61
2.93
13.71
OPM
8.73
2.94
5.29
20.06
Depreciation
-8.51
-8.83
-8.97
-8.42
Interest expense
-2.49
-16.89
-16.6
-16.16
Other income
0.64
1.02
0.13
0.93
Profit before tax
-5.16
-23.1
-22.51
-9.93
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.05
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.16
-23.1
-22.51
-9.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.16
-23.1
-22.51
-9.98
yoy growth (%)
-77.65
2.59
125.46
25.66
NPM
-8.66
-42.22
-40.63
-14.61
