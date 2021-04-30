iifl-logo-icon 1
BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.4
(-4.93%)
Apr 30, 2021

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

59.56

54.71

55.41

68.35

yoy growth (%)

8.86

-1.26

-18.92

-21.55

Raw materials

-29.06

-29.87

-30.24

-29.33

As % of sales

48.8

54.61

54.57

42.91

Employee costs

-6.45

-6.66

-6.4

-6.38

As % of sales

10.84

12.17

11.54

9.34

Other costs

-18.82

-16.56

-15.83

-18.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.61

30.27

28.58

27.67

Operating profit

5.2

1.61

2.93

13.71

OPM

8.73

2.94

5.29

20.06

Depreciation

-8.51

-8.83

-8.97

-8.42

Interest expense

-2.49

-16.89

-16.6

-16.16

Other income

0.64

1.02

0.13

0.93

Profit before tax

-5.16

-23.1

-22.51

-9.93

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.05

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.16

-23.1

-22.51

-9.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.16

-23.1

-22.51

-9.98

yoy growth (%)

-77.65

2.59

125.46

25.66

NPM

-8.66

-42.22

-40.63

-14.61

