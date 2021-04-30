iifl-logo-icon 1
BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

16.4
(-4.93%)
Apr 30, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.96

2.09

-19.01

-17.91

Op profit growth

222.07

-39.18

-80.65

-15.85

EBIT growth

-54.62

1.58

-205.66

-24.47

Net profit growth

-76.99

1.7

118.77

27.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.42

2.64

4.43

18.57

EBIT margin

-4.73

-10.54

-10.59

8.12

Net profit margin

-8.9

-39.07

-39.22

-14.51

RoCE

-2.5

-4.85

-3.69

3.17

RoNW

8.72

-62.9

-17.65

-5.53

RoA

-1.17

-4.49

-3.41

-1.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.58

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.29

-21.47

-21.31

-12.63

Book value per share

-18.84

-1.65

14

29.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.72

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.81

-1.35

-1.97

-3.25

P/B

-0.89

-17.55

2.99

1.4

EV/EBIDTA

29.38

59.58

66.53

13.14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

102.15

119.46

101.96

93.86

Inventory days

132.85

147.44

147.79

113.34

Creditor days

-155.51

-160.96

-146.98

-156.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.13

0.36

0.37

-0.36

Net debt / equity

-5.05

-45.08

6.01

2.88

Net debt / op. profit

28.13

70.86

48.76

9.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.17

-56

-55.33

-45.1

Employee costs

-10.79

-12.07

-11.65

-8.91

Other costs

-31.59

-29.27

-28.57

-27.4

