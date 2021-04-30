Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.96
2.09
-19.01
-17.91
Op profit growth
222.07
-39.18
-80.65
-15.85
EBIT growth
-54.62
1.58
-205.66
-24.47
Net profit growth
-76.99
1.7
118.77
27.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.42
2.64
4.43
18.57
EBIT margin
-4.73
-10.54
-10.59
8.12
Net profit margin
-8.9
-39.07
-39.22
-14.51
RoCE
-2.5
-4.85
-3.69
3.17
RoNW
8.72
-62.9
-17.65
-5.53
RoA
-1.17
-4.49
-3.41
-1.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.58
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.29
-21.47
-21.31
-12.63
Book value per share
-18.84
-1.65
14
29.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.72
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.81
-1.35
-1.97
-3.25
P/B
-0.89
-17.55
2.99
1.4
EV/EBIDTA
29.38
59.58
66.53
13.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.15
119.46
101.96
93.86
Inventory days
132.85
147.44
147.79
113.34
Creditor days
-155.51
-160.96
-146.98
-156.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.13
0.36
0.37
-0.36
Net debt / equity
-5.05
-45.08
6.01
2.88
Net debt / op. profit
28.13
70.86
48.76
9.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.17
-56
-55.33
-45.1
Employee costs
-10.79
-12.07
-11.65
-8.91
Other costs
-31.59
-29.27
-28.57
-27.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.