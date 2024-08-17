iifl-logo-icon 1
BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

16.4
(-4.93%)
Apr 30, 2021

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

20.1

13.37

6.67

8.81

14.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.1

13.37

6.67

8.81

14.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

-0.08

0.16

0.49

-0.31

Total Income

20.17

13.29

6.83

9.3

13.74

Total Expenditure

20.29

12.82

7.99

14.1

13.41

PBIDT

-0.12

0.47

-1.17

-4.8

0.33

Interest

-0.03

0.34

0.29

0.46

0.55

PBDT

-0.09

0.13

-1.46

-5.26

-0.22

Depreciation

2.12

2.13

2.1

2.11

2.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.21

-2

-3.56

-7.38

-2.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.21

-2

-3.56

-7.38

-2.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.21

-2

-3.56

-7.38

-2.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.48

-1.35

-2.4

-5

-1.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.89

14.89

14.89

14.89

14.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.59

3.51

-17.54

-54.48

2.34

PBDTM(%)

-0.44

0.97

-21.88

-59.7

-1.56

PATM(%)

-10.99

-14.95

-53.37

-83.76

-16.72

