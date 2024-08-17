BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
20.1
13.37
6.67
8.81
14.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.1
13.37
6.67
8.81
14.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
-0.08
0.16
0.49
-0.31
Total Income
20.17
13.29
6.83
9.3
13.74
Total Expenditure
20.29
12.82
7.99
14.1
13.41
PBIDT
-0.12
0.47
-1.17
-4.8
0.33
Interest
-0.03
0.34
0.29
0.46
0.55
PBDT
-0.09
0.13
-1.46
-5.26
-0.22
Depreciation
2.12
2.13
2.1
2.11
2.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.21
-2
-3.56
-7.38
-2.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.21
-2
-3.56
-7.38
-2.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.21
-2
-3.56
-7.38
-2.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.48
-1.35
-2.4
-5
-1.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.89
14.89
14.89
14.89
14.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.59
3.51
-17.54
-54.48
2.34
PBDTM(%)
-0.44
0.97
-21.88
-59.7
-1.56
PATM(%)
-10.99
-14.95
-53.37
-83.76
-16.72
