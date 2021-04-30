BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
90.05
90.05
14.89
14.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.62
-27.1
-66.45
-42
Net Worth
79.43
62.95
-51.56
-27.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
135.9
144.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
79.43
62.95
84.34
117.6
Fixed Assets
46.99
49.15
116.4
124.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
1.08
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.45
9.83
-37.15
-9.85
Inventories
16.07
16.53
9.1
19.16
Inventory Days
117.41
Sundry Debtors
29.56
18.28
9.12
14.74
Debtor Days
90.32
Other Current Assets
4.81
3.95
6.11
17.05
Sundry Creditors
-21.95
-22.21
-23.99
-18.56
Creditor Days
113.73
Other Current Liabilities
-6.04
-6.72
-37.49
-42.24
Cash
9.9
2.9
5.09
2.83
Total Assets
79.42
62.96
84.34
117.61
