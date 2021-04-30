iifl-logo-icon 1
BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

16.4
(-4.93%)
Apr 30, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

90.05

90.05

14.89

14.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.62

-27.1

-66.45

-42

Net Worth

79.43

62.95

-51.56

-27.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

135.9

144.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

79.43

62.95

84.34

117.6

Fixed Assets

46.99

49.15

116.4

124.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.08

1.08

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

22.45

9.83

-37.15

-9.85

Inventories

16.07

16.53

9.1

19.16

Inventory Days

117.41

Sundry Debtors

29.56

18.28

9.12

14.74

Debtor Days

90.32

Other Current Assets

4.81

3.95

6.11

17.05

Sundry Creditors

-21.95

-22.21

-23.99

-18.56

Creditor Days

113.73

Other Current Liabilities

-6.04

-6.72

-37.49

-42.24

Cash

9.9

2.9

5.09

2.83

Total Assets

79.42

62.96

84.34

117.61

