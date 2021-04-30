To the Members of

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Limited

(formerly known as Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Limited (formerly known as Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2022, its profit including other comprehensive income, its Cash Flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs"), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter described below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter (Compliance with the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)) One of the erstwhile financial creditor of the Company had initially filed an application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (hereinafter referred as IBC, 2016) seeking appointment of Resolution Professional and initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (hereinafter referred as "CIRP" process) against the Company which was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (hereinafter referred as NCLT) on 30 August 2019. • We have reviewed the order passed by NCLT, resolution plans submitted by BFL and assessed the manner of settlement of CIRP costs and settlement of dues payable to workmen and employee, secured financial creditors, operational creditors, unsecured financial creditors, statutory government dues and shareholders within due dates. • Verified the settlements of above-mentioned dues made by the Company. The ultimate Holding company of the Company - "Bharat Forge Limited" (BFL) submitted the Resolution Plan to NCLT for acquisition of 100% ownership of the Company subject to conditions mentioned in the Resolution Plan. • Verified the compliance made by the Company against various terms and conditions prescribed by the NCLT, which are considered as conditions precedent to the acquisition of the Company by Bharat Forge Limited, through its Subsidiary Company - BF Industrial Solutions Limited. The NCLT pronounced its approval on 26 April 2021 and accepted the resolution plan submitted by the Ultimate Holding Company. The NCLT order prescribed certain conditions to be fulfilled by BFL, like settlement of bank loans, settlement of creditors, etc. • Verified various statutory filings made by the Company insofar as it relates to changes in the capital structure of the Company, satisfaction of charge against various assets of the Company, filings made with respect to the appointment of key managerial personnel of Company, infusion of fresh funds for working capital requirements of the Company, etc. The Company had to comply with the pronouncements of NCLT order. Due to complexities involved the accounting and operational implications with respect to the effects of NCLT order, this matter has been considered as key audit matter. • Assessed the disclosures made by the Company with respect to the compliance with the order of NCLT.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, Cash Flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 39 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(C) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2022 has been paid/ provided for by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

For ANRK & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: W-100001 Rahul Khasnis Partner Membership Number: 107739 UDIN: 22107739AIWRMZ1985 Place: Pune Date: 27 April 2022

(Referred to in paragraph 1 in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Limited (formerly known as Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Limited) on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment, by which all the Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements (other than those properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment, Right of Use assets, or intangible assets during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for Holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There were no cases where the discrepancies exceeded 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory which were noticed during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned fresh working capital limits in aggregate, exceeding five crore rupees from the banks on the basis of security of current assets. The periodical statements filed by the Company with such bank is in agreement with books of accounts of the Company.

Refer note 48 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements with respect to the transfer of ownership to the current shareholders in accordance with the order issued by the National Company Law Tribunal (hereinafter referred as NCLT) in the current financial year. In accordance with the said order and the Resolution Plan submitted and approved by the Committee of Creditors, the current shareholders have settled all past dues of the banks, as mentioned in the Resolution Plan. Accordingly, the past non compliances, if any, have not been considered for reporting under this clause.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or made investments in or provided guarantee or security to which the provisions of section 185 or section 186 of the Act apply. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules made there under relating to the acceptance of deposits are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost record under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the products manufactured by the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, such accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs and other statutory dues have not generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities, though the delays in deposit have not been serious.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2022, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not deposited certain statutory dues referred to in clause (vii) (a) on account of disputes. However, based on the Resolution Plan approved by the NCLT, all dues relating to Income tax, Service tax, duty of excise and Sales Tax have been waived off and liabilities were extinguished. As at the year end, there are no dues which are required to be reported under this clause.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions which were not recorded in the books of accounts as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) Refer note 48 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements with respect to the transfer of ownership to the current shareholders in accordance with the order issued by the National Company Law Tribunal (hereinafter referred as NCLT) in the current financial year. In accordance with the said order and the Resolution Plan submitted and approved by the Committee of Creditors, the current shareholders have settled all past dues of the banks, as mentioned in the Resolution Plan. Accordingly, the past non compliances, if any, have not been considered for reporting under this clause. The Company has issued zero coupon optionally convertible debentures during the year and has not defaulted in repayment of principal amount. The zero coupon optionally convertible debentures carried no interest.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, except for the past loans and other borrowings covered under clause (a) above and repaid, the term loan availed during the year was applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, except for the past loans and other borrowings covered under clause (a) above, the funds raised on short term basis were not utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares and private placement of shares and optionally convertible debentures during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 have been complied with by the Company and the funds have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) (b) of the Order relating to the filing of any report with the Central Government under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 188 of the Act and the details, as required by the applicable accounting standards, have been disclosed in the financial statements. The provisions of Section 177 are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have reviewed the reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit, however we have not placed reliance on the work done by the internal auditor.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of section 192 of the act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to register itself under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (a)(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have a CIC as a part of the Group.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 45.69 million and Rs. 160.49 million during the financial year and immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) During the year, the previous statutory auditors have resigned during the year. The previous auditors have not raised any issues, concerns or objections in their communications with us.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and the management plans presented before us, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

For ANRK & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: W-100001 Rahul Khasnis Partner Membership Number: 107739 UDIN: 22107739AIWRMZ1985 Place: Pune Date: 27 April 2022

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Limited (formerly known as Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Limited) on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Limited ("the Company") (formerly known as Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Limited) as of 31 March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting ("IFC-FR)" criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.