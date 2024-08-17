BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd Summary

Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd, an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Indian company is a manufacturer and exporter of forging products for the non-automotive sector. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Stainless Steel Forged and Machined Subtends, Forged Flanges, Forged Fittings and CNC Machined Forged Parts & Automobile Components in India.The company has their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara, Gujarat, which has an installed capacity of 3600 MTPA for manufacturing of forged flanges and precision machined components (with single piece forging up to 4 MT) in the area of open and closed die forgings.The company manufactures forged flanges, forgings and machined components for various industries like oil & gas, fertilizers, power, desalination & water treatment, ship building, defence, fabrication of process equipments, instrumentation etc. They also export their products to USA, Australia, Canada, France, Germany Israel, Indonesia etc.The companys products has been inspected and accepted by third party inspection agencies like Lloyds (LRIS), BVIS, SGS, TOYO, PDIL, DNV, ABS, TICB, UHDE India, DAE, NPCIL, etc. Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd was incorporated on March 16, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Sanghvi Forging and Engineering Pvt Ltd. In April 8, 1992, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Sanghvi Forging and Engineering Ltd. In the year 1992, the company set up a factory at Vadodara with an installed capacity of 300 MTPA for close die forgings. In the year 1996, they obtained their first major approval from the Technical Development Committee of India.In the year 2002, the company obtained Canadian Registration Number (CRN) for 13 provinces of Canada enabling them to market their products in Canada. In the year 2003, they were selected by Center for Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries, Netherlands, to promote their products in European Union. In the year 2005, the company was approved by SHELL to supply materials for various projects in India. Also, they enhanced the closed die forging installed capacity upto 1200 MTPA.In the year 2006, the company established a new open die forging plant with an installed capacity of an installed capacity of 2400 MTPA. They were allotted land at Waghodia Industrial Estate, near existing factory land for new project.In the year 2009, the company obtained approval from GE, PDIL and EIL. Also, they received approval from Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC), Mazgaon Dock and IBR. In February 5, 2009, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely Sanghvi Middle East (Free Zone Establishment) at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, United Arab Emirates.In they ear 2010, the company received ISO 14001:2004 Certification from TUV NORD CERT GmbH. In the year 2011, they received BS: OHSAS 18001:2007 Certification from TUV NORD CERT GmbH. In the year 2011, the company signed MoU with Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda with regard to Exchange of Information and Experience; Co-operative Research Projects. Also, they signed MoU with Govt. of Gujarat under their Vibrant Gujarat meet in respect of the new project.The company proposes to set up a 15,000 MTPA open die forging unit (with single piece forging up to 40 MT) to manufacture products open die forging products like stepped shafts, bars & hollows, blocks, flanged shafts, gear blanks, shells, disks etc. at Vadodara.