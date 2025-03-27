Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹4.05
Prev. Close₹4.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.2
Day's High₹4.05
Day's Low₹4.05
52 Week's High₹5.1
52 Week's Low₹3.6
Book Value₹-869.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.55
43.55
78.84
78.84
Preference Capital
12.99
11.53
10.23
9.08
Reserves
-3,830.41
-2,568.82
-2,290.72
-2,037.47
Net Worth
-3,773.87
-2,513.74
-2,201.65
-1,949.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
174.17
187.94
380.04
373.77
yoy growth (%)
-7.32
-50.54
1.67
-66.21
Raw materials
-106.72
-114.81
-234.49
-263.46
As % of sales
61.27
61.08
61.7
70.48
Employee costs
-21.86
-29.01
-33.15
-31.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-321.05
-303.43
-270.74
-601.35
Depreciation
-252.15
-253.8
-255.31
-259.92
Tax paid
0
0
-21.61
83.12
Working capital
-70.13
-134.83
-14.95
-672.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.32
-50.54
1.67
-66.21
Op profit growth
50.49
-554.32
-1,134.19
-100.6
EBIT growth
6.31
23.82
-6.27
439.05
Net profit growth
120.15
3.78
-68.56
44.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,169.15
|37.69
|55,439.16
|346.04
|0.76
|2,095.94
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,351.7
|30.09
|31,725.6
|206.84
|0.48
|891.81
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,944.65
|0
|22,469.82
|8.13
|0
|58.37
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
398.15
|26.09
|15,221.92
|116.12
|1.74
|1,118.93
|140.56
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
773.3
|39.23
|14,148.09
|99.55
|0.26
|952.72
|160.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Arvind Dham
Whole-time Director
Shekhar Gupta
Chairman & Director
Yogesh Kapur
Independent Director
Brajinder Mohan Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Srivastava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Metalyst Forgings Limited, erstwhile known as Ahmednagar Forgings Limited, was incorporated in 1977, which later got changed to Metalyst Forgings Limited effective from May 7, 2015. Being a forging axle beam and crankshaft manufacturing company, Company operates through Automotive Components Division. Its product portfolio consists of a range of components for two/three wheelers, cars, tractors, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) and stationary engines. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture of high precision closed die steel forgings and auto components for the automotive, defence and railway sectors. The Company has manufacturing facilities with vertical presses, hammers and upsetters. Its product portfolio consist with a range of engineered components, including camshafts, connecting rods, crankshaft, crown wheel pinions and front axle beams. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Ahmednagar, Chakan, Kuruli, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.The company specializes in products like connecting rods and caps, crankshafts and camshafts, steering levers, gear shifter forks, sector gears and shafts, front impact beams drive shafts, spindlers, hubs and flanges, transmission components, steering parts, pistons, propeller fork shafts, stub-axles, front axle beams, front and rear axle shafts. During the year 1992-93, the company acquired a sick unit at Ahmednagar from SICOM to manufacture cold forgings. This unit was r
Read More
