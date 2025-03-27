iifl-logo
4.05
(-4.71%)
May 17, 2024

Metalyst Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

4.05

Prev. Close

4.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1.2

Day's High

4.05

Day's Low

4.05

52 Week's High

5.1

52 Week's Low

3.6

Book Value

-869.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Metalyst Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

28 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Metalyst Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Metalyst Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Mar 29, 2025
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 38.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Metalyst Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.55

43.55

78.84

78.84

Preference Capital

12.99

11.53

10.23

9.08

Reserves

-3,830.41

-2,568.82

-2,290.72

-2,037.47

Net Worth

-3,773.87

-2,513.74

-2,201.65

-1,949.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

174.17

187.94

380.04

373.77

yoy growth (%)

-7.32

-50.54

1.67

-66.21

Raw materials

-106.72

-114.81

-234.49

-263.46

As % of sales

61.27

61.08

61.7

70.48

Employee costs

-21.86

-29.01

-33.15

-31.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-321.05

-303.43

-270.74

-601.35

Depreciation

-252.15

-253.8

-255.31

-259.92

Tax paid

0

0

-21.61

83.12

Working capital

-70.13

-134.83

-14.95

-672.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.32

-50.54

1.67

-66.21

Op profit growth

50.49

-554.32

-1,134.19

-100.6

EBIT growth

6.31

23.82

-6.27

439.05

Net profit growth

120.15

3.78

-68.56

44.2

No Record Found

Metalyst Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,169.15

37.6955,439.16346.040.762,095.94219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,351.7

30.0931,725.6206.840.48891.81652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,944.65

022,469.828.13058.37871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

398.15

26.0915,221.92116.121.741,118.93140.56

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

773.3

39.2314,148.0999.550.26952.72160.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Metalyst Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Arvind Dham

Whole-time Director

Shekhar Gupta

Chairman & Director

Yogesh Kapur

Independent Director

Brajinder Mohan Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Metalyst Forgings Ltd

Summary

Metalyst Forgings Limited, erstwhile known as Ahmednagar Forgings Limited, was incorporated in 1977, which later got changed to Metalyst Forgings Limited effective from May 7, 2015. Being a forging axle beam and crankshaft manufacturing company, Company operates through Automotive Components Division. Its product portfolio consists of a range of components for two/three wheelers, cars, tractors, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) and stationary engines. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture of high precision closed die steel forgings and auto components for the automotive, defence and railway sectors. The Company has manufacturing facilities with vertical presses, hammers and upsetters. Its product portfolio consist with a range of engineered components, including camshafts, connecting rods, crankshaft, crown wheel pinions and front axle beams. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Ahmednagar, Chakan, Kuruli, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.The company specializes in products like connecting rods and caps, crankshafts and camshafts, steering levers, gear shifter forks, sector gears and shafts, front impact beams drive shafts, spindlers, hubs and flanges, transmission components, steering parts, pistons, propeller fork shafts, stub-axles, front axle beams, front and rear axle shafts. During the year 1992-93, the company acquired a sick unit at Ahmednagar from SICOM to manufacture cold forgings. This unit was r
