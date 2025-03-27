Summary

Metalyst Forgings Limited, erstwhile known as Ahmednagar Forgings Limited, was incorporated in 1977, which later got changed to Metalyst Forgings Limited effective from May 7, 2015. Being a forging axle beam and crankshaft manufacturing company, Company operates through Automotive Components Division. Its product portfolio consists of a range of components for two/three wheelers, cars, tractors, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) and stationary engines. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture of high precision closed die steel forgings and auto components for the automotive, defence and railway sectors. The Company has manufacturing facilities with vertical presses, hammers and upsetters. Its product portfolio consist with a range of engineered components, including camshafts, connecting rods, crankshaft, crown wheel pinions and front axle beams. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Ahmednagar, Chakan, Kuruli, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.The company specializes in products like connecting rods and caps, crankshafts and camshafts, steering levers, gear shifter forks, sector gears and shafts, front impact beams drive shafts, spindlers, hubs and flanges, transmission components, steering parts, pistons, propeller fork shafts, stub-axles, front axle beams, front and rear axle shafts. During the year 1992-93, the company acquired a sick unit at Ahmednagar from SICOM to manufacture cold forgings. This unit was r

