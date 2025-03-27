Metalyst Forgings Ltd Summary

Metalyst Forgings Limited, erstwhile known as Ahmednagar Forgings Limited, was incorporated in 1977, which later got changed to Metalyst Forgings Limited effective from May 7, 2015. Being a forging axle beam and crankshaft manufacturing company, Company operates through Automotive Components Division. Its product portfolio consists of a range of components for two/three wheelers, cars, tractors, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) and stationary engines. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture of high precision closed die steel forgings and auto components for the automotive, defence and railway sectors. The Company has manufacturing facilities with vertical presses, hammers and upsetters. Its product portfolio consist with a range of engineered components, including camshafts, connecting rods, crankshaft, crown wheel pinions and front axle beams. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Ahmednagar, Chakan, Kuruli, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.The company specializes in products like connecting rods and caps, crankshafts and camshafts, steering levers, gear shifter forks, sector gears and shafts, front impact beams drive shafts, spindlers, hubs and flanges, transmission components, steering parts, pistons, propeller fork shafts, stub-axles, front axle beams, front and rear axle shafts. During the year 1992-93, the company acquired a sick unit at Ahmednagar from SICOM to manufacture cold forgings. This unit was renamed Asian Auto Parts, a division of the company and the production of Cold Forgings was started during the year 1993-94. During the year 1997-98, the company set up the fourth unit at Kurli in Charkran which has madern press forging line and the fourth press has commenced their production in the year 2001. During the year 2002-03, the company was acquired by Amtek Auto Ltd, which is the largest manufacturer of connecting rod assemblies in the country. Thus, the company became the subsidiary of Amtek Auto Ltd. The companys plant at Ahmednagar has successfully qualified for TS Certification from BVQI and the fastener division at Ahmednagar has also been accredited with ISO Certification during the year.During the year 2004-05, the company increased the production capacity of Steel Forgings and Finished/ Semi Finished Steel Forgings by 10000 MT and 5000 MT respectively. During the year 2005-06, they further increased the production capacity of Steel Forgings and Finished/ Semi Finished Steel Forgings by 28000 MT and 3950 MT respectively. In May 2005, the company sold their Fastner Division of the company situated at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.During the year 2006-07, the company expanded their forging capacities from 90000 TPA to 110000 TPA by increasing the capacity at Kurli in Maharashtra. The company has approved the merger of the company with Amtek Auto Ltd.During the year 2007-08, the Company expanded its forging capacities from 110000 TPA 165000 TPA by increasing the capacities at the existing plants.During the year 2009-10, the Company expanded its steel forging capacities from 165000 TPA 225000 TPA by increasing the capacities at the existing plants.Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench has ordered the commencement of a corporate insolvency resolution process against the Company on December 15 ,2017 . Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by the Resolution Professional, Mr. Dinkar T. Venkatasubramanian to NCLT vide order dated 15 December 2017 and all the roles and responsibilities of the Board of Directors/ Committees shall be fulfilled by the Resolution Professional in accordance with Section 17 and Section 23 of IBC.