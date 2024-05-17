Metalyst Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-321.05
-303.43
-270.74
-601.35
Depreciation
-252.15
-253.8
-255.31
-259.92
Tax paid
0
0
-21.61
83.12
Working capital
-70.13
-134.83
-14.95
-672.59
Other operating items
Operating
-643.34
-692.06
-562.62
-1,450.74
Capital expenditure
-5.3
0.75
1.19
22.61
Free cash flow
-648.65
-691.31
-561.43
-1,428.12
Equity raised
-2,737.22
-2,131.5
-1,548.68
312.26
Investing
-346.97
0
0
0
Financing
689.91
344.95
-0.27
148.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,042.93
-2,477.87
-2,110.4
-967.07
