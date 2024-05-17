iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Metalyst Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.05
(-4.71%)
May 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Metalyst Forgings Ltd

Metalyst Forg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-321.05

-303.43

-270.74

-601.35

Depreciation

-252.15

-253.8

-255.31

-259.92

Tax paid

0

0

-21.61

83.12

Working capital

-70.13

-134.83

-14.95

-672.59

Other operating items

Operating

-643.34

-692.06

-562.62

-1,450.74

Capital expenditure

-5.3

0.75

1.19

22.61

Free cash flow

-648.65

-691.31

-561.43

-1,428.12

Equity raised

-2,737.22

-2,131.5

-1,548.68

312.26

Investing

-346.97

0

0

0

Financing

689.91

344.95

-0.27

148.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,042.93

-2,477.87

-2,110.4

-967.07

Metalyst Forg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Metalyst Forgings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.