|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
174.17
187.94
380.04
373.77
yoy growth (%)
-7.32
-50.54
1.67
-66.21
Raw materials
-106.72
-114.81
-234.49
-263.46
As % of sales
61.27
61.08
61.7
70.48
Employee costs
-21.86
-29.01
-33.15
-31.87
As % of sales
12.55
15.43
8.72
8.52
Other costs
-119.49
-93.23
-101.58
-79.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.6
49.6
26.73
21.26
Operating profit
-73.9
-49.11
10.8
-1.04
OPM
-42.43
-26.12
2.84
-0.27
Depreciation
-252.15
-253.8
-255.31
-259.92
Interest expense
0
-1.46
-26.88
-341.14
Other income
5
0.94
0.64
0.77
Profit before tax
-321.05
-303.43
-270.74
-601.35
Taxes
0
0
-21.61
83.12
Tax rate
0
0
7.98
-13.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-321.05
-303.43
-292.36
-518.22
Exceptional items
-346.97
0
0
-411.95
Net profit
-668.02
-303.43
-292.36
-930.18
yoy growth (%)
120.15
3.78
-68.56
44.2
NPM
-383.53
-161.44
-76.92
-248.86
