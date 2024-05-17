iifl-logo
Metalyst Forgings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.05
(-4.71%)
May 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Metalyst Forgings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

174.17

187.94

380.04

373.77

yoy growth (%)

-7.32

-50.54

1.67

-66.21

Raw materials

-106.72

-114.81

-234.49

-263.46

As % of sales

61.27

61.08

61.7

70.48

Employee costs

-21.86

-29.01

-33.15

-31.87

As % of sales

12.55

15.43

8.72

8.52

Other costs

-119.49

-93.23

-101.58

-79.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.6

49.6

26.73

21.26

Operating profit

-73.9

-49.11

10.8

-1.04

OPM

-42.43

-26.12

2.84

-0.27

Depreciation

-252.15

-253.8

-255.31

-259.92

Interest expense

0

-1.46

-26.88

-341.14

Other income

5

0.94

0.64

0.77

Profit before tax

-321.05

-303.43

-270.74

-601.35

Taxes

0

0

-21.61

83.12

Tax rate

0

0

7.98

-13.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-321.05

-303.43

-292.36

-518.22

Exceptional items

-346.97

0

0

-411.95

Net profit

-668.02

-303.43

-292.36

-930.18

yoy growth (%)

120.15

3.78

-68.56

44.2

NPM

-383.53

-161.44

-76.92

-248.86

