iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Metalyst Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

4.05
(-4.71%)
May 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Metalyst Forgings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.55

43.55

78.84

78.84

Preference Capital

12.99

11.53

10.23

9.08

Reserves

-3,830.41

-2,568.82

-2,290.72

-2,037.47

Net Worth

-3,773.87

-2,513.74

-2,201.65

-1,949.55

Minority Interest

Debt

1,634.23

1,634.23

1,634.23

1,634.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2,139.64

-879.51

-567.42

-315.31

Fixed Assets

488.24

1,461.27

1,638.28

1,887.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.09

0.1

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

187

187

187

Networking Capital

-2,641.12

-2,538.95

-2,406.79

-2,406.39

Inventories

23.7

25.02

92.75

95.05

Inventory Days

199.18

Sundry Debtors

30.53

39.01

108.55

108.5

Debtor Days

227.36

Other Current Assets

6.43

97.52

91.81

95.09

Sundry Creditors

-120.84

-118.89

-131.66

-132.49

Creditor Days

277.64

Other Current Liabilities

-2,580.94

-2,581.61

-2,568.24

-2,572.54

Cash

13.15

11.07

13.99

16.97

Total Assets

-2,139.64

-879.51

-567.42

-315.3

Metalyst Forg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Metalyst Forgings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.