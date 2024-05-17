Metalyst Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.55
43.55
78.84
78.84
Preference Capital
12.99
11.53
10.23
9.08
Reserves
-3,830.41
-2,568.82
-2,290.72
-2,037.47
Net Worth
-3,773.87
-2,513.74
-2,201.65
-1,949.55
Minority Interest
Debt
1,634.23
1,634.23
1,634.23
1,634.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2,139.64
-879.51
-567.42
-315.31
Fixed Assets
488.24
1,461.27
1,638.28
1,887.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.1
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
187
187
187
Networking Capital
-2,641.12
-2,538.95
-2,406.79
-2,406.39
Inventories
23.7
25.02
92.75
95.05
Inventory Days
199.18
Sundry Debtors
30.53
39.01
108.55
108.5
Debtor Days
227.36
Other Current Assets
6.43
97.52
91.81
95.09
Sundry Creditors
-120.84
-118.89
-131.66
-132.49
Creditor Days
277.64
Other Current Liabilities
-2,580.94
-2,581.61
-2,568.24
-2,572.54
Cash
13.15
11.07
13.99
16.97
Total Assets
-2,139.64
-879.51
-567.42
-315.3
