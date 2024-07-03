iifl-logo-icon 1
Kennametal India Ltd Share Price

2,476.1
(-0.97%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:56 PM

  • Open2,547
  • Day's High2,547
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2,500.4
  • Day's Low2,412.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)397.66
  • P/E58.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value345.1
  • EPS49.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,442.03
  • Div. Yield1.03
Kennametal India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

2,547

Prev. Close

2,500.4

Turnover(Lac.)

397.66

Day's High

2,547

Day's Low

2,412.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

345.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,442.03

P/E

58.93

EPS

49.64

Divi. Yield

1.03

Kennametal India Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 23 May, 2024

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kennametal India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kennametal India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 14.45%

Institutions: 14.45%

Non-Institutions: 10.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kennametal India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2024Jun-2023Jun-2022Jun-2021

Equity Capital

22

22

22

22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

711.5

666.3

624.3

551.4

Net Worth

733.5

688.3

646.3

573.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Revenue

811.4

641.4

926.9

793.1

yoy growth (%)

26.5

-30.8

16.87

21.66

Raw materials

-432.5

-346.8

-493.5

-418.4

As % of sales

53.3

54.06

53.24

52.75

Employee costs

-121.5

-108.6

-130.1

-122.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Profit before tax

90.4

44.8

121.6

80.7

Depreciation

-37.8

-34.2

-28

-28.1

Tax paid

-22.8

-7.9

-35.3

-20.7

Working capital

28.8

-3

7.19

74.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarJun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.5

-30.8

16.87

21.66

Op profit growth

97.04

-55.25

35.55

72.33

EBIT growth

97.6

-62.4

51.3

125.04

Net profit growth

104.92

-62.34

65

114.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2022Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019

Gross Sales

990.7

853.7

705

945.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

990.7

853.7

705

945.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.4

6.9

12.6

10.5

Kennametal India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kennametal India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bhavna Bindra

Managing Director

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan

Non Executive Director

Franklin Gerardo Castro

Non Executive Director

Kelly Golden Lynch

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Amit Laroya

Independent Director

Narumanchi Venkata Sivakumar

Non Executive Director

Keith Alan Mudge

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anupriya Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kennametal India Ltd

Summary

Kennametal India Limited (formerly known Kennametal Widia India Ltd) was incorporated on September 21, 1964. The name of the Company was changed from Kennametal Widia India Ltd to Kennametal India Limited in December 23, 2005. Since then, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of hard metal products and manufacturing of capital intensive machines along with fixtures and spares. It has a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru and sells product and services through sales and support offices.The Company is promoted by Meturit, Switzerland, Associates of the Fried Krupp Widia Fabrik Unit of Krupp Group, Germany, and Sak Industries, Switzerland. The Companys collaborator Meturit, Switzerland, holds 88.16% stake. In 1994, the company was taken over by Cincinnati Milacron, US.The companys wholly owned subsidiary Widaroc (India) got merged with the Company effective from January, 1995. It introduced several new state of the art products such as new generation milling cutters, new special solid carbide tools, new generation coated inserts, warming forging tools for bearing industry, cold forgings dies for big auto components, etc.During 2000-01, the company sub-divided its equity share face value of Rs.10/- each into 2 equity shares of Rs 5/- each and the company upgraded the Oil Well Rock Roller Bits.The companys Mining and Construction Tools business was sold for a cash consideration of Rs.64.9 crores to Sandvik Smith A.B/ its subsidiary with effective from 1,
Company FAQs

What is the Kennametal India Ltd share price today?

The Kennametal India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2476.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kennametal India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kennametal India Ltd is ₹5442.03 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kennametal India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kennametal India Ltd is 58.93 and 8.77 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kennametal India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kennametal India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kennametal India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Kennametal India Ltd?

Kennametal India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.31%, 3 Years at 50.26%, 1 Year at -3.35%, 6 Month at 12.76%, 3 Month at -7.53% and 1 Month at -9.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kennametal India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kennametal India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

