Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹2,547
Prev. Close₹2,500.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹397.66
Day's High₹2,547
Day's Low₹2,412.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹345.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,442.03
P/E58.93
EPS49.64
Divi. Yield1.03
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
22
22
22
22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
711.5
666.3
624.3
551.4
Net Worth
733.5
688.3
646.3
573.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Revenue
811.4
641.4
926.9
793.1
yoy growth (%)
26.5
-30.8
16.87
21.66
Raw materials
-432.5
-346.8
-493.5
-418.4
As % of sales
53.3
54.06
53.24
52.75
Employee costs
-121.5
-108.6
-130.1
-122.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Profit before tax
90.4
44.8
121.6
80.7
Depreciation
-37.8
-34.2
-28
-28.1
Tax paid
-22.8
-7.9
-35.3
-20.7
Working capital
28.8
-3
7.19
74.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.5
-30.8
16.87
21.66
Op profit growth
97.04
-55.25
35.55
72.33
EBIT growth
97.6
-62.4
51.3
125.04
Net profit growth
104.92
-62.34
65
114.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
Gross Sales
990.7
853.7
705
945.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
990.7
853.7
705
945.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.4
6.9
12.6
10.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Bhavna Bindra
Managing Director
Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan
Non Executive Director
Franklin Gerardo Castro
Non Executive Director
Kelly Golden Lynch
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Amit Laroya
Independent Director
Narumanchi Venkata Sivakumar
Non Executive Director
Keith Alan Mudge
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anupriya Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kennametal India Ltd
Summary
Kennametal India Limited (formerly known Kennametal Widia India Ltd) was incorporated on September 21, 1964. The name of the Company was changed from Kennametal Widia India Ltd to Kennametal India Limited in December 23, 2005. Since then, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of hard metal products and manufacturing of capital intensive machines along with fixtures and spares. It has a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru and sells product and services through sales and support offices.The Company is promoted by Meturit, Switzerland, Associates of the Fried Krupp Widia Fabrik Unit of Krupp Group, Germany, and Sak Industries, Switzerland. The Companys collaborator Meturit, Switzerland, holds 88.16% stake. In 1994, the company was taken over by Cincinnati Milacron, US.The companys wholly owned subsidiary Widaroc (India) got merged with the Company effective from January, 1995. It introduced several new state of the art products such as new generation milling cutters, new special solid carbide tools, new generation coated inserts, warming forging tools for bearing industry, cold forgings dies for big auto components, etc.During 2000-01, the company sub-divided its equity share face value of Rs.10/- each into 2 equity shares of Rs 5/- each and the company upgraded the Oil Well Rock Roller Bits.The companys Mining and Construction Tools business was sold for a cash consideration of Rs.64.9 crores to Sandvik Smith A.B/ its subsidiary with effective from 1,
Read More
The Kennametal India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2476.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kennametal India Ltd is ₹5442.03 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Kennametal India Ltd is 58.93 and 8.77 as of 25 Oct ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kennametal India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kennametal India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23
Kennametal India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.31%, 3 Years at 50.26%, 1 Year at -3.35%, 6 Month at 12.76%, 3 Month at -7.53% and 1 Month at -9.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.