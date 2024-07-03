Summary

Kennametal India Limited (formerly known Kennametal Widia India Ltd) was incorporated on September 21, 1964. The name of the Company was changed from Kennametal Widia India Ltd to Kennametal India Limited in December 23, 2005. Since then, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of hard metal products and manufacturing of capital intensive machines along with fixtures and spares. It has a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru and sells product and services through sales and support offices.The Company is promoted by Meturit, Switzerland, Associates of the Fried Krupp Widia Fabrik Unit of Krupp Group, Germany, and Sak Industries, Switzerland. The Companys collaborator Meturit, Switzerland, holds 88.16% stake. In 1994, the company was taken over by Cincinnati Milacron, US.The companys wholly owned subsidiary Widaroc (India) got merged with the Company effective from January, 1995. It introduced several new state of the art products such as new generation milling cutters, new special solid carbide tools, new generation coated inserts, warming forging tools for bearing industry, cold forgings dies for big auto components, etc.During 2000-01, the company sub-divided its equity share face value of Rs.10/- each into 2 equity shares of Rs 5/- each and the company upgraded the Oil Well Rock Roller Bits.The companys Mining and Construction Tools business was sold for a cash consideration of Rs.64.9 crores to Sandvik Smith A.B/ its subsidiary with effective from 1,

Read More