Kennametal India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
722.1
641.8
609.4
713.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
722.1
641.8
609.4
713.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.5
5.6
3.7
5.2
Total Income
729.6
647.4
613.1
718.6
Total Expenditure
588.5
549.3
528.5
595.5
PBIDT
141.1
98.1
84.6
123.1
Interest
0
0.3
1.6
0.3
PBDT
141.1
97.8
83
122.8
Depreciation
26.9
28.5
24.8
21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.1
17.9
11.1
22
Deferred Tax
-1.7
-0.3
3.7
7
Reported Profit After Tax
85.8
51.7
43.4
72.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
85.8
51.7
43.4
72.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.74
-2.01
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
85.8
52.44
45.41
72.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
39.04
23.52
19.75
33.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
240
200
0
0
Equity
22
22
22
22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.54
15.28
13.88
17.25
PBDTM(%)
19.54
15.23
13.61
17.21
PATM(%)
11.88
8.05
7.12
10.2
