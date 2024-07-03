iifl-logo-icon 1
Kennametal India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,476.1
(-0.97%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

722.1

641.8

609.4

713.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

722.1

641.8

609.4

713.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.5

5.6

3.7

5.2

Total Income

729.6

647.4

613.1

718.6

Total Expenditure

588.5

549.3

528.5

595.5

PBIDT

141.1

98.1

84.6

123.1

Interest

0

0.3

1.6

0.3

PBDT

141.1

97.8

83

122.8

Depreciation

26.9

28.5

24.8

21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

30.1

17.9

11.1

22

Deferred Tax

-1.7

-0.3

3.7

7

Reported Profit After Tax

85.8

51.7

43.4

72.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

85.8

51.7

43.4

72.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.74

-2.01

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

85.8

52.44

45.41

72.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

39.04

23.52

19.75

33.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

240

200

0

0

Equity

22

22

22

22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.54

15.28

13.88

17.25

PBDTM(%)

19.54

15.23

13.61

17.21

PATM(%)

11.88

8.05

7.12

10.2

