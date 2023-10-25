Kennametal India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
22
22
22
22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
711.5
666.3
624.3
551.4
Net Worth
733.5
688.3
646.3
573.4
Minority Interest
Debt
3
2.7
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.7
4.6
5.3
6.2
Total Liabilities
742.2
695.6
651.6
579.6
Fixed Assets
301.9
308.7
291.8
276.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.2
7
7.5
6
Networking Capital
321
290.4
287.9
179.9
Inventories
270.9
244.4
266.6
205.1
Inventory Days
92.26
Sundry Debtors
178.1
142
136.8
113.1
Debtor Days
50.87
Other Current Assets
62.9
64
68
52.9
Sundry Creditors
-110.8
-78.3
-104.4
-105.4
Creditor Days
47.41
Other Current Liabilities
-80.1
-81.7
-79.1
-85.8
Cash
113.1
89.5
64.4
114.9
Total Assets
742.2
695.6
651.6
579.6
