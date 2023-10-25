Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.09
-25.41
Op profit growth
84.48
-51.17
EBIT growth
103.25
-61.55
Net profit growth
116.22
-62.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.32
10.05
15.36
EBIT margin
11.69
6.96
13.51
Net profit margin
8.58
4.8
9.56
RoCE
17.09
8.77
RoNW
3.21
1.57
RoA
3.13
1.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
33.32
15.41
41.09
Dividend per share
20
0
2
Cash EPS
16.1
-0.22
28.39
Book value per share
266.49
252.84
237.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
36.49
48.52
27.3
P/CEPS
75.49
-3,286.62
39.52
P/B
4.56
2.95
4.71
EV/EBIDTA
18.47
19.3
15.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
60.02
0
4.86
Tax payout
-25.32
-17.37
-28.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.54
66.37
Inventory days
87.92
107.5
Creditor days
-42.79
-57.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-332.66
-25.84
-255.4
Net debt / equity
-0.22
-0.05
-0.1
Net debt / op. profit
-0.98
-0.44
-0.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.41
-54.19
-52.75
Employee costs
-14.84
-16.82
-14.06
Other costs
-16.42
-18.92
-17.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.