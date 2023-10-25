iifl-logo-icon 1
Kennametal India Ltd Key Ratios

2,476.1
(-0.97%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarJun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.09

-25.41

Op profit growth

84.48

-51.17

EBIT growth

103.25

-61.55

Net profit growth

116.22

-62.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.32

10.05

15.36

EBIT margin

11.69

6.96

13.51

Net profit margin

8.58

4.8

9.56

RoCE

17.09

8.77

RoNW

3.21

1.57

RoA

3.13

1.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

33.32

15.41

41.09

Dividend per share

20

0

2

Cash EPS

16.1

-0.22

28.39

Book value per share

266.49

252.84

237.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

36.49

48.52

27.3

P/CEPS

75.49

-3,286.62

39.52

P/B

4.56

2.95

4.71

EV/EBIDTA

18.47

19.3

15.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

60.02

0

4.86

Tax payout

-25.32

-17.37

-28.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.54

66.37

Inventory days

87.92

107.5

Creditor days

-42.79

-57.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-332.66

-25.84

-255.4

Net debt / equity

-0.22

-0.05

-0.1

Net debt / op. profit

-0.98

-0.44

-0.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.41

-54.19

-52.75

Employee costs

-14.84

-16.82

-14.06

Other costs

-16.42

-18.92

-17.82

