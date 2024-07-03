iifl-logo-icon 1
Kennametal India Ltd Quarterly Results

2,476.1
(-0.97%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

267.3

268.6

245.7

239

237.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

267.3

268.6

245.7

239

237.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.2

1.9

2.1

3.5

1.8

Total Income

268.5

270.5

247.8

242.5

239.3

Total Expenditure

220.5

223.5

203.1

193

192.3

PBIDT

48

47

44.7

49.5

47

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

48

47

44.7

49.5

47

Depreciation

8.9

8.8

8.8

8.9

9.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.5

10.4

10

10.4

9.8

Deferred Tax

-1.9

-0.3

-1

-0.4

-0.3

Reported Profit After Tax

31.5

28.1

26.9

30.6

28.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

31.5

28.1

26.9

30.6

28.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

31.5

28.1

26.9

30.6

28.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.33

12.81

12.24

13.92

12.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

240

0

0

Equity

22

22

22

22

22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.95

17.49

18.19

20.71

19.78

PBDTM(%)

17.95

17.49

18.19

20.71

19.78

PATM(%)

11.78

10.46

10.94

12.8

11.91

