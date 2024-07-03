Kennametal India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
267.3
268.6
245.7
239
237.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
267.3
268.6
245.7
239
237.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.2
1.9
2.1
3.5
1.8
Total Income
268.5
270.5
247.8
242.5
239.3
Total Expenditure
220.5
223.5
203.1
193
192.3
PBIDT
48
47
44.7
49.5
47
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
48
47
44.7
49.5
47
Depreciation
8.9
8.8
8.8
8.9
9.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.5
10.4
10
10.4
9.8
Deferred Tax
-1.9
-0.3
-1
-0.4
-0.3
Reported Profit After Tax
31.5
28.1
26.9
30.6
28.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
31.5
28.1
26.9
30.6
28.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
31.5
28.1
26.9
30.6
28.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.33
12.81
12.24
13.92
12.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
240
0
0
Equity
22
22
22
22
22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.95
17.49
18.19
20.71
19.78
PBDTM(%)
17.95
17.49
18.19
20.71
19.78
PATM(%)
11.78
10.46
10.94
12.8
11.91
