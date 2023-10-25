iifl-logo-icon 1
Kennametal India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,476.1
(-0.97%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kennametal India Ltd

Kennametal India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Profit before tax

90.4

44.8

121.6

80.7

Depreciation

-37.8

-34.2

-28

-28.1

Tax paid

-22.8

-7.9

-35.3

-20.7

Working capital

28.8

-3

7.19

74.16

Other operating items

Operating

58.6

-0.3

65.49

106.06

Capital expenditure

14.9

90

40.5

35.86

Free cash flow

73.49

89.69

106

141.92

Equity raised

1,057

992.6

831.8

740.85

Investing

0

2

-0.5

-50.01

Financing

13

23

10

0

Dividends paid

44

0

4.4

4.4

Net in cash

1,187.5

1,107.3

951.7

837.16

