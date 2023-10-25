Kennametal India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Profit before tax
90.4
44.8
121.6
80.7
Depreciation
-37.8
-34.2
-28
-28.1
Tax paid
-22.8
-7.9
-35.3
-20.7
Working capital
28.8
-3
7.19
74.16
Other operating items
Operating
58.6
-0.3
65.49
106.06
Capital expenditure
14.9
90
40.5
35.86
Free cash flow
73.49
89.69
106
141.92
Equity raised
1,057
992.6
831.8
740.85
Investing
0
2
-0.5
-50.01
Financing
13
23
10
0
Dividends paid
44
0
4.4
4.4
Net in cash
1,187.5
1,107.3
951.7
837.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.