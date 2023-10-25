Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Revenue
811.4
641.4
926.9
793.1
yoy growth (%)
26.5
-30.8
16.87
21.66
Raw materials
-432.5
-346.8
-493.5
-418.4
As % of sales
53.3
54.06
53.24
52.75
Employee costs
-121.5
-108.6
-130.1
-122.7
As % of sales
14.97
16.93
14.03
15.47
Other costs
-137.4
-125.1
-167.2
-151.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.93
19.5
18.03
19.11
Operating profit
120
60.9
136.1
100.4
OPM
14.78
9.49
14.68
12.65
Depreciation
-37.8
-34.2
-28
-28.1
Interest expense
-0.3
-1.1
-0.5
0
Other income
8.5
19.2
14
8.4
Profit before tax
90.4
44.8
121.6
80.7
Taxes
-22.8
-7.9
-35.3
-20.7
Tax rate
-25.22
-17.63
-29.02
-25.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
67.6
36.9
86.3
60
Exceptional items
-1
-4.4
0
-7.7
Net profit
66.6
32.5
86.3
52.3
yoy growth (%)
104.92
-62.34
65
114.6
NPM
8.2
5.06
9.31
6.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.