Kennametal India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,476.1
(-0.97%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Revenue

811.4

641.4

926.9

793.1

yoy growth (%)

26.5

-30.8

16.87

21.66

Raw materials

-432.5

-346.8

-493.5

-418.4

As % of sales

53.3

54.06

53.24

52.75

Employee costs

-121.5

-108.6

-130.1

-122.7

As % of sales

14.97

16.93

14.03

15.47

Other costs

-137.4

-125.1

-167.2

-151.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.93

19.5

18.03

19.11

Operating profit

120

60.9

136.1

100.4

OPM

14.78

9.49

14.68

12.65

Depreciation

-37.8

-34.2

-28

-28.1

Interest expense

-0.3

-1.1

-0.5

0

Other income

8.5

19.2

14

8.4

Profit before tax

90.4

44.8

121.6

80.7

Taxes

-22.8

-7.9

-35.3

-20.7

Tax rate

-25.22

-17.63

-29.02

-25.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

67.6

36.9

86.3

60

Exceptional items

-1

-4.4

0

-7.7

Net profit

66.6

32.5

86.3

52.3

yoy growth (%)

104.92

-62.34

65

114.6

NPM

8.2

5.06

9.31

6.59

