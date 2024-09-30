iifl-logo-icon 1
Kennametal India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Oct 20249 Aug 2024
The notice calling the 59 th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, was approved by the Board today. The Board also approved the closing of Register of Members of the Company from Friday, October 18, 2024 till Thursday, October 24, 2024 (both days inclusive) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the 59th Annual General Meeting of Kennametal India Limited held on October 24, 2024 We hereby inform you that: 1. The 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kennametal India Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 12:00 Noon at Hotel Taj Yeshwantpur, 2275, Tumkur Road, Yeshwantpur Industrial Area, Phase 1, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560022. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed to the letter: a. A copy of the Notice calling the 59th AGM; and b. Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Shareholders of Kennametal India Limited (the Company) has approved the re-appointment of Ms. Bhavna Bindra (DIN: 07314422) as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024) Please find enclosed voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the 59th Annual General Meeting of Kennametal India Limited which was held on October 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Kennametal India: Related News

No Record Found

