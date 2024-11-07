Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Board at its meeting held today, took note of the retirement of Mr. Bidadi Anjani Kumar (DIN: 00022417), Chairman & Independent Director of the Company and Mr. Vinayak Kashinath Deshpande (DIN: 00036827), Independent Director of the Company with effect from the closing of business hours of November 3, 2024 upon completion of their second term of 5 years as Independent Directors. Kindy find hereunder the outcome of the Board Meeting held today: 1. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended September 30, 2024 2. Took note of retirement of Mr. Bidadi Anjani Kumar (DIN: 00022417), Chairman & Independent Director of the Company and Mr. Vinayak Kashinath Deshpande (DIN: 00036827), Independent Director of the Company effective closing of business hours of November 3, 2024. 3. Mr. Amit Laroya took charge as the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Company effective November 4, 2024. 4. Re-appointed Mr. Vijayakrishna K T as the Secretarial Auditor (FCS: 1788; COP: 980) of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. The Press Release on the aforesaid Financial Results and appointment of new Chairman of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended June 30 2024. Kindy find hereunder the outcome of the Board Meeting held today: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2024 2. Re-appointed Ms. Bhavna Bindra (DIN: 07314422) as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company for a further term of 5 years effective January 3, 2025. 3. Designated few employees in the category of Senior Managerial Personnel. 4. Approved the re-appointment of M/s. Ernst & Young LLP as the Internal Auditor and M/s. K.S. Kamalakara & Co. as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. Approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Laroya (DIN: 00098933) as a Chairman of the Board effective November 4, 2024. 6. Approved the notice calling the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024. 7. The Press Release on the aforesaid Financial Results of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR regulations, we hereby inform that based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today viz., June 21, 2024, has appointed Ms. Anupriya Garg as the Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel) of Kennametal India Limited effective July 4, 2024

KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Kennametal India Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 09 2024 to inter alia consider the following: a) The un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31 2024. b) Declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. We would like to further inform you that a meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 8 2024. In furtherance to our letter dated April 24, 2024 informing you about the date of the Board meeting, we append hereunder the outcome of the Board Meeting held today: 1. Approval of un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2024 2. Declared an Interim Dividend of INR 30/- per equity share of INR 10/- each (300%) for the financial year 2023-24 3. Appointed Mr. Narumanchi Venkata Sivakumar (DIN: 03534101) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company effective May 9, 2024. 4. Decided to seek consent from the Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot process. 5. The Press Release on the aforesaid Financial Results of the Company. We hereby enclose un-audited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2024 The Board at its meeting held today considered and declared an Interim Dividend of INR 30/- per share of INR 10/- each (300%) for the financial year 2023-24 and fixed Record Date as May 23, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, this is to inform that the Board at its meeting held on May 9, 2024 has appointed Mr. N V Sivakumar (DIN: 03534101) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kennametal India Limited at its meeting held today on March 11, 2024, has approved the following: 1. appointment of Mr. Amit Laroya as an Additional Independent Director of the Company 2. Amended Postal Ballot Notice

