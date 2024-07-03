iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Castings Ltd Share Price

39.65
(4.07%)
Jan 7, 2015

  • Open41.9
  • Day's High41.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close38.1
  • Day's Low38.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E33.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.47
  • EPS8.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Simplex Castings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

41.9

Prev. Close

38.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

41.9

Day's Low

38.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

64.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.54

P/E

33.68

EPS

8.91

Divi. Yield

0

Simplex Castings Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Simplex Castings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Simplex Castings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.36%

Non-Promoter- 47.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Simplex Castings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.13

6.13

6.13

6.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.02

24.36

41.49

39.37

Net Worth

33.15

30.49

47.62

45.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

80.55

54.42

221.65

219.93

yoy growth (%)

48.01

-75.44

0.78

5.56

Raw materials

-39.64

-42.49

-128.66

-129.07

As % of sales

49.21

78.07

58.04

58.68

Employee costs

-13.56

-15.2

-17.27

-18.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.13

-55.16

3.27

3.7

Depreciation

-6.01

-7.14

-12.44

-7.82

Tax paid

-0.45

11.4

0.07

-1.47

Working capital

19.75

-30.98

-1.1

17.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

48.01

-75.44

0.78

5.56

Op profit growth

-131.37

-256.67

23.13

2.19

EBIT growth

-119.72

-405.28

-0.53

-11.31

Net profit growth

-103.53

-951.15

50.09

-37.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

86.63

78.05

137.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.63

78.05

137.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

5.17

19.02

2.33

Simplex Castings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simplex Castings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ketan M Shah

Managing Director

Sangeeta Ketan Shah

Independent Director

Champak K Dedhia

Whole-time Director

Sajal Kumar Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Jethmal

Independent Director

Shailesh Jain

Independent Director

Indu Nagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simplex Castings Ltd

Summary

Simplex Castings Ltd is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of different engineering products, castings and equipments for all core industrial sectors. With more than 50 years of engineering experience, technical know-how coupled with modern design, manufacturing & NDT facilities. Simplex Group was established in 1941 by a visionary entrepreneur Shri B M Shah. The Company was founded in 1970 as a Partnership Firm and further registered as a Private Limited Company on January 30, 1980 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in March, 1993.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Heavy Engineering Castings & fabricated items. Simplex Castings manufactures various grades in cast, machined & assembled condition for all industrial sectors like Steel Plants, Power Plants (Thermal, Hydro, Wind), Railways, Mines, Cement, Chemical, Oil, Defence, Sugar, Earth Moving , Machine Tools, Heavy Valves & Pumps Castings, Ship Building etc. It possess well equipped manufacturing facilities such as Cast Iron Foundry, Steel & Alloy Foundry, Heavy Engineering & Fabrication Plant for equipment building, structural fabrication, assembly facility, each plant is associated with modern machining facilities and a central machine shop with several machine tools including large number of CNCs, EPC Division to take up turnKey projects, design wing with modern computer setup and aided tools etc. The main products of Company are equipments for Iron & Steel sector, Railways, Pumps & Valves, Powe
Company FAQs

What is the Simplex Castings Ltd share price today?

The Simplex Castings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Castings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Castings Ltd is ₹28.54 Cr. as of 07 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simplex Castings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Castings Ltd is 33.68 and 4.65 as of 07 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simplex Castings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Castings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Simplex Castings Ltd?

Simplex Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -16.90%, 1 Year at 10.14%, 6 Month at -29.95%, 3 Month at -11.20% and 1 Month at -3.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simplex Castings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simplex Castings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Invest wise with Expert advice

