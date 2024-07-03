SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹41.9
Prev. Close₹38.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹41.9
Day's Low₹38.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹64.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.54
P/E33.68
EPS8.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.02
24.36
41.49
39.37
Net Worth
33.15
30.49
47.62
45.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
80.55
54.42
221.65
219.93
yoy growth (%)
48.01
-75.44
0.78
5.56
Raw materials
-39.64
-42.49
-128.66
-129.07
As % of sales
49.21
78.07
58.04
58.68
Employee costs
-13.56
-15.2
-17.27
-18.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.13
-55.16
3.27
3.7
Depreciation
-6.01
-7.14
-12.44
-7.82
Tax paid
-0.45
11.4
0.07
-1.47
Working capital
19.75
-30.98
-1.1
17.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
48.01
-75.44
0.78
5.56
Op profit growth
-131.37
-256.67
23.13
2.19
EBIT growth
-119.72
-405.28
-0.53
-11.31
Net profit growth
-103.53
-951.15
50.09
-37.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
86.63
78.05
137.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.63
78.05
137.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.17
19.02
2.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ketan M Shah
Managing Director
Sangeeta Ketan Shah
Independent Director
Champak K Dedhia
Whole-time Director
Sajal Kumar Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jethmal
Independent Director
Shailesh Jain
Independent Director
Indu Nagar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Simplex Castings Ltd
Summary
Simplex Castings Ltd is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of different engineering products, castings and equipments for all core industrial sectors. With more than 50 years of engineering experience, technical know-how coupled with modern design, manufacturing & NDT facilities. Simplex Group was established in 1941 by a visionary entrepreneur Shri B M Shah. The Company was founded in 1970 as a Partnership Firm and further registered as a Private Limited Company on January 30, 1980 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in March, 1993.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Heavy Engineering Castings & fabricated items. Simplex Castings manufactures various grades in cast, machined & assembled condition for all industrial sectors like Steel Plants, Power Plants (Thermal, Hydro, Wind), Railways, Mines, Cement, Chemical, Oil, Defence, Sugar, Earth Moving , Machine Tools, Heavy Valves & Pumps Castings, Ship Building etc. It possess well equipped manufacturing facilities such as Cast Iron Foundry, Steel & Alloy Foundry, Heavy Engineering & Fabrication Plant for equipment building, structural fabrication, assembly facility, each plant is associated with modern machining facilities and a central machine shop with several machine tools including large number of CNCs, EPC Division to take up turnKey projects, design wing with modern computer setup and aided tools etc. The main products of Company are equipments for Iron & Steel sector, Railways, Pumps & Valves, Powe
The Simplex Castings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Castings Ltd is ₹28.54 Cr. as of 07 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Castings Ltd is 33.68 and 4.65 as of 07 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Castings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Jan ‘15
Simplex Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -16.90%, 1 Year at 10.14%, 6 Month at -29.95%, 3 Month at -11.20% and 1 Month at -3.65%.
