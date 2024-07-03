Summary

Simplex Castings Ltd is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of different engineering products, castings and equipments for all core industrial sectors. With more than 50 years of engineering experience, technical know-how coupled with modern design, manufacturing & NDT facilities. Simplex Group was established in 1941 by a visionary entrepreneur Shri B M Shah. The Company was founded in 1970 as a Partnership Firm and further registered as a Private Limited Company on January 30, 1980 and was converted into a Public Limited Company in March, 1993.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Heavy Engineering Castings & fabricated items. Simplex Castings manufactures various grades in cast, machined & assembled condition for all industrial sectors like Steel Plants, Power Plants (Thermal, Hydro, Wind), Railways, Mines, Cement, Chemical, Oil, Defence, Sugar, Earth Moving , Machine Tools, Heavy Valves & Pumps Castings, Ship Building etc. It possess well equipped manufacturing facilities such as Cast Iron Foundry, Steel & Alloy Foundry, Heavy Engineering & Fabrication Plant for equipment building, structural fabrication, assembly facility, each plant is associated with modern machining facilities and a central machine shop with several machine tools including large number of CNCs, EPC Division to take up turnKey projects, design wing with modern computer setup and aided tools etc. The main products of Company are equipments for Iron & Steel sector, Railways, Pumps & Valves, Powe

Read More