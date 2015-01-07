iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Castings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.65
(4.07%)
Jan 7, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

80.55

54.42

221.65

219.93

yoy growth (%)

48.01

-75.44

0.78

5.56

Raw materials

-39.64

-42.49

-128.66

-129.07

As % of sales

49.21

78.07

58.04

58.68

Employee costs

-13.56

-15.2

-17.27

-18.3

As % of sales

16.83

27.93

7.79

8.32

Other costs

-14.61

-37.31

-49.81

-51.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.14

68.56

22.47

23.42

Operating profit

12.73

-40.58

25.9

21.03

OPM

15.8

-74.57

11.68

9.56

Depreciation

-6.01

-7.14

-12.44

-7.82

Interest expense

-10.11

-9.64

-11.63

-11.28

Other income

2.25

2.2

1.45

1.77

Profit before tax

-1.13

-55.16

3.27

3.7

Taxes

-0.45

11.4

0.07

-1.47

Tax rate

40.27

-20.68

2.28

-39.68

Minorities and other

0

16.8

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.58

-26.95

3.35

2.23

Exceptional items

2.6

-1.59

0

0

Net profit

1.01

-28.55

3.35

2.23

yoy growth (%)

-103.53

-951.15

50.09

-37.17

NPM

1.25

-52.46

1.51

1.01

