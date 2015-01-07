Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
80.55
54.42
221.65
219.93
yoy growth (%)
48.01
-75.44
0.78
5.56
Raw materials
-39.64
-42.49
-128.66
-129.07
As % of sales
49.21
78.07
58.04
58.68
Employee costs
-13.56
-15.2
-17.27
-18.3
As % of sales
16.83
27.93
7.79
8.32
Other costs
-14.61
-37.31
-49.81
-51.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.14
68.56
22.47
23.42
Operating profit
12.73
-40.58
25.9
21.03
OPM
15.8
-74.57
11.68
9.56
Depreciation
-6.01
-7.14
-12.44
-7.82
Interest expense
-10.11
-9.64
-11.63
-11.28
Other income
2.25
2.2
1.45
1.77
Profit before tax
-1.13
-55.16
3.27
3.7
Taxes
-0.45
11.4
0.07
-1.47
Tax rate
40.27
-20.68
2.28
-39.68
Minorities and other
0
16.8
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.58
-26.95
3.35
2.23
Exceptional items
2.6
-1.59
0
0
Net profit
1.01
-28.55
3.35
2.23
yoy growth (%)
-103.53
-951.15
50.09
-37.17
NPM
1.25
-52.46
1.51
1.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.