Simplex Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.65
(4.07%)
Jan 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Simplex Castings FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.13

-55.16

3.27

3.7

Depreciation

-6.01

-7.14

-12.44

-7.82

Tax paid

-0.45

11.4

0.07

-1.47

Working capital

19.75

-30.98

-1.1

17.23

Other operating items

Operating

12.14

-81.87

-10.19

11.64

Capital expenditure

-0.57

-41.07

39.3

-93.4

Free cash flow

11.56

-122.94

29.1

-81.75

Equity raised

76.22

149.38

152.63

145.76

Investing

0.05

-0.03

0

0.04

Financing

50.89

17.36

43.44

43.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0.29

0.29

Net in cash

138.73

43.76

225.47

107.78

