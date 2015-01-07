Simplex Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.13
-55.16
3.27
3.7
Depreciation
-6.01
-7.14
-12.44
-7.82
Tax paid
-0.45
11.4
0.07
-1.47
Working capital
19.75
-30.98
-1.1
17.23
Other operating items
Operating
12.14
-81.87
-10.19
11.64
Capital expenditure
-0.57
-41.07
39.3
-93.4
Free cash flow
11.56
-122.94
29.1
-81.75
Equity raised
76.22
149.38
152.63
145.76
Investing
0.05
-0.03
0
0.04
Financing
50.89
17.36
43.44
43.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0.29
0.29
Net in cash
138.73
43.76
225.47
107.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.