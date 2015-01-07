iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Castings Ltd Key Ratios

39.65
(4.07%)
Jan 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Simplex Castings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.99

Op profit growth

-130.68

EBIT growth

-119.8

Net profit growth

-103.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.38

-52.03

EBIT margin

10.41

-58.33

Net profit margin

1.22

-36.61

RoCE

7.5

RoNW

0.59

RoA

0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.73

-46.61

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-8.07

-58.25

Book value per share

74.09

71.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.81

-0.49

P/CEPS

-1.88

-0.39

P/B

0.2

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

5.24

-1.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

40.71

-20.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

102.93

Inventory days

218.47

Creditor days

-174.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.89

4.71

Net debt / equity

1.53

1.42

Net debt / op. profit

5.58

-1.54

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.72

-84.61

Employee costs

-15.65

-19.48

Other costs

-17.23

-47.93

