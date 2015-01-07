Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.99
Op profit growth
-130.68
EBIT growth
-119.8
Net profit growth
-103.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.38
-52.03
EBIT margin
10.41
-58.33
Net profit margin
1.22
-36.61
RoCE
7.5
RoNW
0.59
RoA
0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.73
-46.61
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-8.07
-58.25
Book value per share
74.09
71.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.81
-0.49
P/CEPS
-1.88
-0.39
P/B
0.2
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
5.24
-1.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
40.71
-20.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.93
Inventory days
218.47
Creditor days
-174.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.89
4.71
Net debt / equity
1.53
1.42
Net debt / op. profit
5.58
-1.54
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.72
-84.61
Employee costs
-15.65
-19.48
Other costs
-17.23
-47.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.