Simplex Castings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.02
24.36
41.49
39.37
Net Worth
33.15
30.49
47.62
45.5
Minority Interest
Debt
71.76
65.63
66.98
74.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.11
3
3.54
4.07
Total Liabilities
108.02
99.12
118.14
124.2
Fixed Assets
35.65
39.41
43.31
48.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.4
17.1
15.68
16.91
Networking Capital
52.84
37.93
53.68
53.84
Inventories
58.99
57.7
71.32
56.15
Inventory Days
254.41
Sundry Debtors
24.65
14.66
26.86
21.85
Debtor Days
99
Other Current Assets
12.13
17.7
20.9
28.31
Sundry Creditors
-19.16
-31.38
-33.63
-28.79
Creditor Days
130.44
Other Current Liabilities
-23.77
-20.75
-31.77
-23.68
Cash
3.11
4.64
5.45
5.05
Total Assets
108.02
99.1
118.12
124.2
