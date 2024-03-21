|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Feb 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Please find the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members scheduled to be held on Thursday , March 21, 2024 Please find the outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024) Please find the Scrutinizer Report of EGM held on 21st March , 2024. Please find the submission of Voting Results of EGM held on 21st March , 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.03.2024) Please find the proceedings of the EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)
