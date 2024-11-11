Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to b e held on Monday 11th November 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2. To discuss any other matter as per the agenda of the meeting. Please find the outcome of the Board meeting held on 11th Nov 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 21 Jul 2024

SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd August 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2. To discuss any other matter as per the agenda of the meeting. Please find the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June , 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 11 May 2024

SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financials for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please fid the audited finanial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please find the intimation for reappointment of Meena Naidu & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 25 Feb 2024

SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of fund by way of equity shares or other securities through rights issue qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th Feb , 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.02.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 4 Feb 2024