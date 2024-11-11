iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Simplex Castings Ltd Board Meeting

39.65
(4.07%)
Jan 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Simplex Castings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to b e held on Monday 11th November 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2. To discuss any other matter as per the agenda of the meeting. Please find the outcome of the Board meeting held on 11th Nov 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202421 Jul 2024
SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd August 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2. To discuss any other matter as per the agenda of the meeting. Please find the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June , 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202411 May 2024
SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financials for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please fid the audited finanial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please find the intimation for reappointment of Meena Naidu & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202425 Feb 2024
SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of fund by way of equity shares or other securities through rights issue qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th Feb , 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.02.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Please find the unaudited financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) Please find the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th Feb, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2024)

Simplex Castings: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Simplex Castings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.