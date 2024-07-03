iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

M M Forgings Ltd Share Price

431.55
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open450
  • Day's High453.65
  • 52 Wk High729.8
  • Prev. Close449.75
  • Day's Low427.4
  • 52 Wk Low 421.28
  • Turnover (lac)529.25
  • P/E15.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value183.23
  • EPS29.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,083.59
  • Div. Yield0.89
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

M M Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

450

Prev. Close

449.75

Turnover(Lac.)

529.25

Day's High

453.65

Day's Low

427.4

52 Week's High

729.8

52 Week's Low

421.28

Book Value

183.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,083.59

P/E

15.38

EPS

29.24

Divi. Yield

0.89

M M Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

M M Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

M M Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.33%

Non-Promoter- 13.91%

Institutions: 13.91%

Non-Institutions: 29.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

M M Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.14

24.14

24.14

24.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

792.19

666.04

553.5

476.22

Net Worth

816.33

690.18

577.64

500.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,104.64

725.64

727.29

620.61

yoy growth (%)

52.22

-0.22

17.18

29.72

Raw materials

-504.44

-346.94

-333.99

-257.95

As % of sales

45.66

47.81

45.92

41.56

Employee costs

-112.72

-76.49

-82.68

-65.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

132.89

54.93

57.41

81.91

Depreciation

-60.1

-56.73

-53.22

-41.99

Tax paid

-41.13

-8.32

-11.18

-13.57

Working capital

165.4

41.07

-38.73

99.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.22

-0.22

17.18

29.72

Op profit growth

66.32

-3.11

0.6

34.16

EBIT growth

85.95

-4.77

-4.32

45.28

Net profit growth

96.87

0.79

-32.5

57.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,547.12

1,447.71

1,122.97

737.75

742.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,547.12

1,447.71

1,122.97

737.75

742.13

Other Operating Income

15.95

14.17

16.64

14.18

16.39

Other Income

21.79

12.49

15.72

19.69

13.54

View Annually Results

M M Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,260.75

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,341.95

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

15,645.5

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

471.8

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

905.85

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT M M Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vidyashankar Krishnan

Joint Managing Director

K Venkatramanan

Independent Director

Kavitha Vijay

Non Executive Director

Sumita Vidyashankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandrasekar. S

Independent Director

Shankar Athreya

Independent Director

Hari Sankaran

Director (Commercial)

Ramnath Nagarajan

Independent Director

R Subramanian

Independent Director

S. Krishnakumar

Director (Operation)

K Raman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by M M Forgings Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1946 Madras Motors Pvt Ltd, the company went public in 1975. Originally dealing in imported motorcycles, it later diversified to establish steel forging plants. The company changed to its present name, M M Forgings on 1 Apr.93. It was promoted by S E Krishnan and S R Subramanian.The company manufactures carbon and alloy steel forgings -- with individual forging pieces weighing between 15 kg and 60 kg -- at its two forging units at Singampunari, Madurai district, and Viralimalai, Trichy district, (combined capacity : 15,000 tpa) both in Tamilnadu. The companys products form important inputs for various critical components in the automobile, tractor, earth-moving, power, material handling, oil, railway and core engineering industries. The companys clientele includes Ashok Leyland, BEML, BHEL, Audco Valves and Tractor Engineers. During 1994-95, the company has been accredited with the ISO 9002 certificate. The technical collaboration with Tokai Corporation of Japan has enabled the company to improve its quality and productivity.During 2001, the company has increased its installed capacity of steel forgings from 15000 tpa to 20000 tpa. The technology collaboration with Tokai Corporation of Japan has enabled the company to improve its quality and productivity. The company has completed 2 Wind farm in Muppandal and the same is expected to generated 6 Million KWHr of power each year. In 2002 the company has merged its wholly owned subsidiary viz Gears India Madaras L
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the M M Forgings Ltd share price today?

The M M Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹431.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of M M Forgings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M M Forgings Ltd is ₹2083.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of M M Forgings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of M M Forgings Ltd is 15.38 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of M M Forgings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M M Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M M Forgings Ltd is ₹421.28 and ₹729.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of M M Forgings Ltd?

M M Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.16%, 3 Years at 6.70%, 1 Year at -7.81%, 6 Month at -31.22%, 3 Month at -22.46% and 1 Month at -10.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of M M Forgings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of M M Forgings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.34 %
Institutions - 13.91 %
Public - 29.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR M M Forgings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.