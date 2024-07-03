Summary

Incorporated in 1946 Madras Motors Pvt Ltd, the company went public in 1975. Originally dealing in imported motorcycles, it later diversified to establish steel forging plants. The company changed to its present name, M M Forgings on 1 Apr.93. It was promoted by S E Krishnan and S R Subramanian.The company manufactures carbon and alloy steel forgings -- with individual forging pieces weighing between 15 kg and 60 kg -- at its two forging units at Singampunari, Madurai district, and Viralimalai, Trichy district, (combined capacity : 15,000 tpa) both in Tamilnadu. The companys products form important inputs for various critical components in the automobile, tractor, earth-moving, power, material handling, oil, railway and core engineering industries. The companys clientele includes Ashok Leyland, BEML, BHEL, Audco Valves and Tractor Engineers. During 1994-95, the company has been accredited with the ISO 9002 certificate. The technical collaboration with Tokai Corporation of Japan has enabled the company to improve its quality and productivity.During 2001, the company has increased its installed capacity of steel forgings from 15000 tpa to 20000 tpa. The technology collaboration with Tokai Corporation of Japan has enabled the company to improve its quality and productivity. The company has completed 2 Wind farm in Muppandal and the same is expected to generated 6 Million KWHr of power each year. In 2002 the company has merged its wholly owned subsidiary viz Gears India Madaras L

