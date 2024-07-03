SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹450
Prev. Close₹449.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹529.25
Day's High₹453.65
Day's Low₹427.4
52 Week's High₹729.8
52 Week's Low₹421.28
Book Value₹183.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,083.59
P/E15.38
EPS29.24
Divi. Yield0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.14
24.14
24.14
24.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
792.19
666.04
553.5
476.22
Net Worth
816.33
690.18
577.64
500.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,104.64
725.64
727.29
620.61
yoy growth (%)
52.22
-0.22
17.18
29.72
Raw materials
-504.44
-346.94
-333.99
-257.95
As % of sales
45.66
47.81
45.92
41.56
Employee costs
-112.72
-76.49
-82.68
-65.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
132.89
54.93
57.41
81.91
Depreciation
-60.1
-56.73
-53.22
-41.99
Tax paid
-41.13
-8.32
-11.18
-13.57
Working capital
165.4
41.07
-38.73
99.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.22
-0.22
17.18
29.72
Op profit growth
66.32
-3.11
0.6
34.16
EBIT growth
85.95
-4.77
-4.32
45.28
Net profit growth
96.87
0.79
-32.5
57.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,547.12
1,447.71
1,122.97
737.75
742.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,547.12
1,447.71
1,122.97
737.75
742.13
Other Operating Income
15.95
14.17
16.64
14.18
16.39
Other Income
21.79
12.49
15.72
19.69
13.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,260.75
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,341.95
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
15,645.5
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
471.8
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
905.85
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vidyashankar Krishnan
Joint Managing Director
K Venkatramanan
Independent Director
Kavitha Vijay
Non Executive Director
Sumita Vidyashankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandrasekar. S
Independent Director
Shankar Athreya
Independent Director
Hari Sankaran
Director (Commercial)
Ramnath Nagarajan
Independent Director
R Subramanian
Independent Director
S. Krishnakumar
Director (Operation)
K Raman
Reports by M M Forgings Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1946 Madras Motors Pvt Ltd, the company went public in 1975. Originally dealing in imported motorcycles, it later diversified to establish steel forging plants. The company changed to its present name, M M Forgings on 1 Apr.93. It was promoted by S E Krishnan and S R Subramanian.The company manufactures carbon and alloy steel forgings -- with individual forging pieces weighing between 15 kg and 60 kg -- at its two forging units at Singampunari, Madurai district, and Viralimalai, Trichy district, (combined capacity : 15,000 tpa) both in Tamilnadu. The companys products form important inputs for various critical components in the automobile, tractor, earth-moving, power, material handling, oil, railway and core engineering industries. The companys clientele includes Ashok Leyland, BEML, BHEL, Audco Valves and Tractor Engineers. During 1994-95, the company has been accredited with the ISO 9002 certificate. The technical collaboration with Tokai Corporation of Japan has enabled the company to improve its quality and productivity.During 2001, the company has increased its installed capacity of steel forgings from 15000 tpa to 20000 tpa. The technology collaboration with Tokai Corporation of Japan has enabled the company to improve its quality and productivity. The company has completed 2 Wind farm in Muppandal and the same is expected to generated 6 Million KWHr of power each year. In 2002 the company has merged its wholly owned subsidiary viz Gears India Madaras L
Read More
The M M Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹431.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M M Forgings Ltd is ₹2083.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of M M Forgings Ltd is 15.38 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M M Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M M Forgings Ltd is ₹421.28 and ₹729.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
M M Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.16%, 3 Years at 6.70%, 1 Year at -7.81%, 6 Month at -31.22%, 3 Month at -22.46% and 1 Month at -10.62%.
