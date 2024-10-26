iifl-logo-icon 1
M M Forgings Ltd Board Meeting

438.1
(2.78%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:34:56 AM

M M Forgings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
M.M.FORGINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for Q2FY25 and other business if any approved by the Board. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
M.M.FORGINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Q1FY25 results and other subjects as may be included in the Agenda. The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financials results for the Q1FY25 and the outcome of Board meeting held on 12 August 2024 is submitted.
Board Meeting17 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
M.M.FORGINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Bonus shares. Outcome of Board Meeting - Allotment of Bonus shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
M.M.FORGINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for F24 and other businesses Outcome of Board Meeting Record date for dividend Corporate Action - Record date for Bonus Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting10 Feb 202410 Jan 2024
M.M.FORGINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 and any other subject as may be included in the agenda items MM FORGINGS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 10 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results is Re-schedule and to be held on 10 Feb 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 07/02/2024 has been revised to 10/02/2024 The Board Meeting scheduled on 07/02/2024 has been rescheduled to 10/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024) Results - Unaudited Financial results 31 Dec 2023 Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

M M Forgings: Related News

No Record Found

