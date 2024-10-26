Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

M.M.FORGINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for Q2FY25 and other business if any approved by the Board. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

M.M.FORGINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Q1FY25 results and other subjects as may be included in the Agenda. The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financials results for the Q1FY25 and the outcome of Board meeting held on 12 August 2024 is submitted.

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

M.M.FORGINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Bonus shares. Outcome of Board Meeting - Allotment of Bonus shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

M.M.FORGINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for F24 and other businesses Outcome of Board Meeting Record date for dividend Corporate Action - Record date for Bonus Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 10 Jan 2024