M M Forgings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.14
24.14
24.14
24.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
792.19
666.04
553.5
476.22
Net Worth
816.33
690.18
577.64
500.36
Minority Interest
Debt
925.28
755.9
680.2
532.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
40.13
34.63
35.17
30.88
Total Liabilities
1,781.74
1,480.71
1,293.01
1,063.58
Fixed Assets
929.61
779.73
686.18
634.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.27
40.72
32.88
4.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
601.61
454.96
349.39
236.68
Inventories
322.48
289.29
192.75
168.6
Inventory Days
63.68
84.8
Sundry Debtors
316.34
228.88
166.41
121.67
Debtor Days
54.98
61.19
Other Current Assets
176.99
129.49
136.37
145.8
Sundry Creditors
-163.39
-160.08
-114.63
-97.99
Creditor Days
37.87
49.28
Other Current Liabilities
-50.81
-32.62
-31.51
-101.4
Cash
209.24
205.29
224.55
187.06
Total Assets
1,781.73
1,480.7
1,293
1,063.6
