M M Forgings Ltd Key Ratios

456.5
(-2.06%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:24:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.62

1.74

Op profit growth

63.85

-3.66

EBIT growth

81.08

-6.07

Net profit growth

94.82

11.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.3

16.27

17.18

EBIT margin

13.61

10.94

11.85

Net profit margin

7.98

5.96

5.42

RoCE

13.37

8.16

RoNW

4.34

2.47

RoA

1.96

1.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

37.69

19.08

17.37

Dividend per share

6

5

5

Cash EPS

9.62

-6.89

-7.39

Book value per share

231.78

201.79

188.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.23

12.97

4.78

P/CEPS

43.99

-35.88

-11.23

P/B

1.82

1.22

0.44

EV/EBIDTA

11.22

10.33

5.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

15.91

31.15

33.99

Tax payout

-29.72

-10.84

-21.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.62

31.78

Inventory days

61.28

73.4

Creditor days

-41.39

-50.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.59

-2.43

-2.38

Net debt / equity

0.81

0.7

0.85

Net debt / op. profit

2.19

2.7

2.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.29

-48.75

-46.14

Employee costs

-10.91

-10.62

-11.58

Other costs

-26.48

-24.34

-25.08

