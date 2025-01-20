Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.62
1.74
Op profit growth
63.85
-3.66
EBIT growth
81.08
-6.07
Net profit growth
94.82
11.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.3
16.27
17.18
EBIT margin
13.61
10.94
11.85
Net profit margin
7.98
5.96
5.42
RoCE
13.37
8.16
RoNW
4.34
2.47
RoA
1.96
1.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
37.69
19.08
17.37
Dividend per share
6
5
5
Cash EPS
9.62
-6.89
-7.39
Book value per share
231.78
201.79
188.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.23
12.97
4.78
P/CEPS
43.99
-35.88
-11.23
P/B
1.82
1.22
0.44
EV/EBIDTA
11.22
10.33
5.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
15.91
31.15
33.99
Tax payout
-29.72
-10.84
-21.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.62
31.78
Inventory days
61.28
73.4
Creditor days
-41.39
-50.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.59
-2.43
-2.38
Net debt / equity
0.81
0.7
0.85
Net debt / op. profit
2.19
2.7
2.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.29
-48.75
-46.14
Employee costs
-10.91
-10.62
-11.58
Other costs
-26.48
-24.34
-25.08
